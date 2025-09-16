Oracle Corporation ($ORCL) Stock: Gains on US and China TikTok Deal Progress

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 20:52
TLDR

  • Oracle stock closed at $302.14 on Sept. 15, up 3.41%, and traded at $315.36 in pre-market hours.
  • US and China reached a preliminary TikTok deal, with Oracle emerging as a top contender.
  • Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to finalize the framework in a call on Friday.
  • Oracle’s strong ties to TikTok and its role in Project Texas support its bid.
  • Shares are up 82.8% year-to-date, far outperforming the S&P 500.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) stock closed at $302.14 on September 15, 2025, gaining 3.41%, and traded higher at $315.36 in pre-market hours, up 4.39%. The rise came after reports confirmed the US and China had agreed to a preliminary TikTok deal during trade talks in Madrid.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a framework was in place and would be completed once Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Friday. Oracle shares initially spiked 5% in Monday premarket trading after Trump hinted at the deal on Truth Social, though gains moderated during the session.

TikTok at the Center of Negotiations

TikTok faces a looming US ban unless its Chinese owner divests to a US or allied company by September 17. Trump has indicated that he could extend the deadline again.

While no US buyer was officially confirmed, Oracle has emerged as the leading candidate. The company already works with TikTok through Project Texas, a 2022 initiative that stores US user data on Oracle’s servers to address security concerns.

Oracle’s Ties to the Trump Administration

Oracle has cultivated close ties with the Trump administration. The company partnered in January with OpenAI, SoftBank, and Trump on a $500 billion AI data center project called Stargate, although progress has been delayed.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chair, joined the discussions at the White House, reinforcing the company’s role in shaping US technology strategy. Oracle’s established position in cloud services and national security makes it a logical suitor for TikTok.

Competing Bidders for TikTok

While Oracle is a front-runner, other groups have shown interest in TikTok. These include a consortium led by billionaire Frank McCourt Jr., Microsoft, YouTuber Mr. Beast, and Perplexity AI. Reports suggest that any Oracle-led deal could allow ByteDance to retain some control, raising questions about long-term oversight.

Performance Overview

Oracle stock has been a standout performer in 2025. Year-to-date, shares are up 82.8%, compared with the S&P 500’s 12.47%. Over one year, Oracle has surged 88.42%, and in the past three years has returned 347.94%, handily outperforming the S&P 500’s 69.56% gain. Over five years, Oracle stock has soared 432.78%, dwarfing the benchmark’s 94.5% return.

With a preliminary TikTok deal in progress and ongoing momentum in its cloud business, Oracle continues to show strong growth potential despite regulatory uncertainties.

 

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
