Tom Lee, the Fundstrat co-founder known for spotting big inflection points, is back with another call. He believes the market is underestimating AI’s upside.

And the proof? Oracle.

Earlier this month, Oracle stock ripped more than 40% in a single day, off the back of a massive AI backlog and cloud contracts that shocked Wall Street. One of the most boring tickers in tech suddenly became the tell for where AI is headed.

Most investors missed it. They were too focused on Nvidia, Microsoft, or the “shiny” names. But it was Oracle — the one you never talk about at dinner parties — that delivered the knockout punch.

Here’s the point: if Wall Street can’t price AI stocks correctly, what do you think it’s doing with AI crypto?

I track these signals daily, and three names have been flashing strong for 30 days or more:

Giza → agents and automated trading infra.

→ agents and automated trading infra. Sapien → AI-native platform on Base and the Superchain.

→ AI-native platform on Base and the Superchain. Prompt → aligned with the data economy, building where AI meets tokenization.

You’ve probably never heard of them all. That’s the edge.