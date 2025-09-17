Oracle ($ORCL): Down Nearly 2% as US-China TikTok Negotiations Drag On

TLDRs;

Oracle ($ORCL) stock fell nearly 2% Wednesday as uncertainty over TikTok’s U.S. divestment deal pressured investor sentiment.

A tentative framework would reduce ByteDance’s U.S. ownership below 20% while keeping Oracle as TikTok’s cloud provider.

U.S. officials extended ByteDance’s divestment deadline to December 16, marking the fourth extension since the law was passed.

The deal’s approval hinges on political talks between President Trump and President Xi, adding fresh layers of risk.

Oracle Corporation ($ORCL) shares dipped almost 1.82% in early Wednesday trading, reflecting market unease over the ongoing TikTok divestment saga.

The decline comes a day after the stock gained momentum on optimism surrounding a tentative deal, only for fresh political hurdles to spark renewed caution among investors.

At market open, Oracle stock stood at $301.06, shedding $5.59. The slide reflects broader volatility tied not only to the U.S.–China standoff over TikTok but also to uncertainty surrounding the timeline and terms of the agreement.

Oracle’s Role in TikTok Deal



Oracle remains at the center of negotiations as a lead investor alongside Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz. The proposed structure would reduce ByteDance’s U.S. ownership stake to below 20%, a direct response to U.S. legislation requiring divestment or an outright ban.

Under the agreement, Oracle would continue serving as TikTok’s cloud provider, ensuring that U.S. user data is housed domestically and insulated from foreign access. While this arrangement reassures regulators, questions remain over whether ByteDance will retain any influence over TikTok’s core recommendation algorithm, a sticking point in the deal.

Treasury officials describe the package as a “framework agreement”, signaling that negotiations are still fluid and subject to approvals by both President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Talks are expected to intensify later this week, though previous extensions raise the possibility of further delays.

Political Backdrop Raises Stakes

The TikTok dispute is playing out against a backdrop of heightened U.S.–China tensions. In 2024, Congress passed a law mandating ByteDance divest TikTok or face removal from American app stores. Since then, the White House has issued multiple deadline extensions, with the latest running until December 16, 2025.

Unlike earlier cases involving Huawei and ZTE, where the U.S. imposed strict bans and sanctions, the TikTok situation highlights a different playbook: forced restructuring rather than outright exclusion. The intent, analysts say, is to maintain TikTok’s commercial viability while satisfying national security demands.

Still, the drawn-out process has fueled investor skepticism. Each new extension amplifies uncertainty, which markets often punish with volatility. For Oracle, which has pinned part of its growth narrative on cloud services, the protracted negotiations create a risk-versus-reward dynamic that investors must carefully assess.

What Comes Next for Oracle?

Market watchers believe the TikTok framework deal could close within 30 to 45 days, barring fresh political disruptions. However, with Trump and Xi both needing to weigh in, the final outcome remains uncertain.

For Oracle, the upside is clear: cementing its role as TikTok’s U.S. cloud partner could strengthen its market positioning in data services. On the flip side, prolonged delays or a collapsed deal could weigh on sentiment, particularly if TikTok faces operational constraints or an outright ban.

As of now, TikTok continues to operate in the U.S. while negotiations unfold. Investors will be watching closely for official statements in the coming weeks, with Oracle’s stock likely to remain sensitive to every twist in the saga.

