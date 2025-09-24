TLDR OranjeBTC bought 3,650 BTC for $385 million, marking a major acquisition for Brazil’s crypto market. OranjeBTC’s Bitcoin purchase makes it South America’s largest Bitcoin treasury. The acquisition aligns with global trends of Bitcoin adoption by corporations as a hedge against inflation. OranjeBTC aims to go public next month via a reverse IPO after acquiring [...] The post OranjeBTC Takes Major Step with $385 Million Bitcoin Acquisition Ahead of IPO appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR OranjeBTC bought 3,650 BTC for $385 million, marking a major acquisition for Brazil’s crypto market. OranjeBTC’s Bitcoin purchase makes it South America’s largest Bitcoin treasury. The acquisition aligns with global trends of Bitcoin adoption by corporations as a hedge against inflation. OranjeBTC aims to go public next month via a reverse IPO after acquiring [...] The post OranjeBTC Takes Major Step with $385 Million Bitcoin Acquisition Ahead of IPO appeared first on CoinCentral.

OranjeBTC Takes Major Step with $385 Million Bitcoin Acquisition Ahead of IPO

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 23:58
TLDR

  • OranjeBTC bought 3,650 BTC for $385 million, marking a major acquisition for Brazil’s crypto market.
  • OranjeBTC’s Bitcoin purchase makes it South America’s largest Bitcoin treasury.
  • The acquisition aligns with global trends of Bitcoin adoption by corporations as a hedge against inflation.
  • OranjeBTC aims to go public next month via a reverse IPO after acquiring Bitcoin.

OranjeBTC, a Brazilian cryptocurrency company, has become the largest Bitcoin holder in South America. The company recently acquired 3,650 BTC for $385 million. This move marks a significant step toward establishing a robust Bitcoin reserve ahead of its reverse IPO next month. The acquisition is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its position in Brazil’s growing cryptocurrency market and establish itself as a leader in Bitcoin adoption across Latin America.

The purchase underscores the increasing importance of Bitcoin as a strategic asset for companies in Brazil. By adding a large amount of Bitcoin to its treasury, OranjeBTC is positioning itself at the forefront of the region’s crypto adoption. Brazil has been an active player in the global cryptocurrency market, and OranjeBTC’s decision to increase its Bitcoin holdings signals a positive outlook for the future of crypto in the country.

Bitcoin Adoption in Brazil and South America

Brazil has been one of the leaders in cryptocurrency adoption in Latin America. The country has witnessed significant growth in both retail and institutional involvement with digital assets.

OranjeBTC’s acquisition of 3,650 BTC is a testament to the increasing interest in Bitcoin as a store of value and inflation hedge in the region.

OranjeBTC’s founder and CEO, Gui Gomes, commented on the company’s strategy, stating that Bitcoin’s treasury model is still in its early stages. The company’s approach is more than just holding Bitcoin; it’s about creating the necessary infrastructure, education, and community to make Bitcoin mainstream in Brazil and Latin America. This aligns with broader trends where cryptocurrencies are increasingly viewed as part of traditional financial strategies.

Institutional Interest and Global Bitcoin Treasury Trend

OranjeBTC’s move aligns with a broader trend of Bitcoin adoption by corporations and institutions. Similar to other companies that have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies, OranjeBTC is positioning itself as a key player in the emerging space of digital asset-backed businesses.

By acquiring Bitcoin in such large quantities, the company is following the lead of firms like Tesla and MicroStrategy, which have embraced Bitcoin as part of their corporate strategies.

The trend of corporate Bitcoin acquisitions has gained momentum, with more companies turning to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a stable asset in an uncertain financial environment. The growing institutional interest in Bitcoin signals its increasing acceptance as a legitimate asset class. According to industry reports, over 190 publicly traded companies now hold Bitcoin as part of their treasury strategy, with institutional holdings surpassing 1.5 million BTC.

 

