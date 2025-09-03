The post OSL HK Becomes First Hong Kong Exchange to Offer BNB Trading appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

OSL HK has launched BNB trading services for professional investors, becoming the first Hong Kong exchange to support BNB. The platform now offers three trading pairs: BNB/USD, BNB/USDT, and BNB/USDC. This launch aims to meet institutional demand for quality digital assets and reflects OSL HK’s strategic diversification. The move positions OSL as a leader in expanding cryptocurrency options for professional traders in Hong Kong’s growing digital asset market.