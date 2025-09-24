Cheongju city authorities have moved to collect unpaid local taxes by seizing cryptocurrencies from residents, according to reports. Since 2021, officials say they targeted 203 people who failed to pay local levies. Of those, crypto from 161 individuals was already frozen or taken, with the city estimating the recovered value at about 1.5 billion won […]Cheongju city authorities have moved to collect unpaid local taxes by seizing cryptocurrencies from residents, according to reports. Since 2021, officials say they targeted 203 people who failed to pay local levies. Of those, crypto from 161 individuals was already frozen or taken, with the city estimating the recovered value at about 1.5 billion won […]

Over 200 Residents Lose Crypto In South Korea Tax Crackdown

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 07:00
1
1$0.012938+48.55%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9635+1.69%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.017+0.41%

Cheongju city authorities have moved to collect unpaid local taxes by seizing cryptocurrencies from residents, according to reports. Since 2021, officials say they targeted 203 people who failed to pay local levies.

Of those, crypto from 161 individuals was already frozen or taken, with the city estimating the recovered value at about 1.5 billion won (roughly $1.1 million).

City Opens Exchange Account

According to city statements, Cheongju created a trading account on a domestic crypto exchange to make seizure and conversion easier. The change matters because it lets officials not only freeze assets but also sell them and apply the proceeds to overdue tax bills.

Officials told reporters they now have a clearer path to turn crypto holdings into cash for tax recovery.

How The Seizures Are Carried Out

Reports describe a multi-step process. Tax offices identify residents with unpaid bills. They then request information from exchanges to see whether those people hold virtual assets.

When ownership is confirmed, exchanges are ordered to suspend transactions or to transfer the assets to the municipal account. If the taxpayer does not settle the debt, the city may liquidate the holdings and use the proceeds to cover what is owed.

Other Local Governments Have Taken Similar Steps

Several other South Korean cities and districts have used similar tactics. Jeju City investigated 2,962 people for unpaid taxes and found 49 of them holding crypto worth about 230 million won.

Jeju’s wider unpaid-tax list totaled about 19.7 billion won. Gwacheon, in Gyeonggi Province, built an “electronic virtual asset seizing system” and has recovered roughly 300 million won over recent years, targeting residents who owe more than three million won in local taxes.

Paju sent notices to 17 people who owed about 124 million won and has previously seized around 100 million won in similar cases.

Implications And Concerns

The moves underline how local governments are pressing exchanges for data and exercising legal powers to collect taxes. Some citizens and observers worry about transparency and due process.

Questions include how quickly exchanges must act, whether taxpayers receive fair notice, and how volatility is handled when assets are sold. Reports also note growing use of data tools, including AI, by some cities to find undeclared holdings.

City Officials Say They Want Compliance

Based on reports, city leaders framed the actions as an effort to stop tax evasion through virtual assets. They have warned residents that cryptocurrency cannot be used to hide from tax obligations.

Still, legal challenges could arise, and appeals from affected residents may push some cases into the courts.

Featured image from Unsplash/Matthew Schwartz, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72999-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1345+48.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe