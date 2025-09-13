Over the past hour, the entire network has experienced a liquidation of over $50 million, mainly due to long orders.

PANews reported on September 13 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of US$51.857 million, of which long positions had a liquidation of US$42.6475 million and short positions had a liquidation of US$9.2094 million.

