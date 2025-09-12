OwlTing Expands Into U.S. Gift Card Market with OwlPay Wallet Pro

Tapping into the $343B U.S. gift card market, OwlTing turns USDC stablecoin into everyday spending across leading American retailers

Arlington, Virginia, United States, September 10, 2025 – OwlTing Group (the “Company”), a global blockchain fintech company, today announced the launch of gift card purchases within its self-custody digital wallet, OwlPay Wallet Pro (the “Wallet”). This major update allows U.S. individual users to buy more than 100 digital gift cards directly with USDC on the Wallet for everyday spending, offering a new off-ramp that connects digital dollars to real-world commerce. The Wallet is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

With this update, U.S. users can browse the built-in store, buy gift cards with USDC in just a few taps, and redeem them in near real time for online checkouts or in physical stores. The Wallet welcomes many of the most popular brands, including Airbnb, Amazon, Apple, Chipotle, DoorDash, Starbucks, Steam, Target, Uber/Uber Eats, and many more spanning from ecommerce, entertainment, food, sports, and travel, with discounts of up to 6%.

Unlike traditional off-ramps that come with high FX spreads or long withdrawal times, OwlPay Wallet Pro gives both everyday consumers and stablecoin-savvy users a convenient, cost-effective, and secure way to preserve value while spending digital dollars directly in the real economy.

“Imagine paying for groceries tonight or booking your weekend getaway directly with USDC, with no waiting for bank deposits, no extra fees,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “Gift cards are already part of everyday spending. We’re making USDC just as easy to use as cash, credit cards, or Apple Pay. Soon, gifting options will allow families and friends to share moments together in every transaction.”

U.S. users can use OwlPay Wallet Pro to redeem a brand gift card in-store, turning USDC into a seamless everyday purchase.

The launch comes as the gift card economy continues to expand. The U.S. gift card market hit $343 billion in 2024 and is projected to more than double to $886 billion by 2032, fueled by digital payments and ecommerce growth. Meanwhile, a recent survey found that 50% of U.S. consumers are open to using stablecoins for everyday purchases, and 27% have already done so, with Millennials and Gen Z leading adoption.

To deliver a smooth and compliant experience, OwlPay Wallet Pro integrates a fast and user-friendly Know Your Customer (KYC) and conducts efficient transaction monitoring throughout the process. As a self-custody Wallet, it gives individual users full control of their private keys and funds while supporting deposits, withdrawals, and transfers of USDC across seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar.

The Wallet currently provides several ways to move between stablecoins and U.S. dollars, including cash-in and cash-out at global MoneyGram locations, bank transfers, and credit card purchases. With gift cards, OwlTing adds a new option for converting USDC into widely usable value at household brands, broadening the choices for stablecoin holders to access real-world commerce.

OwlTing is licensed under Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) or the equivalent in 35 U.S. states and is pursuing approvals in the remaining states, as well as additional licenses in Japan, and upgrading our qualification in Europe. The Company remains committed to developing regulatory-compliant solutions that make stablecoin use practical, secure, and accessible.

About OwlPay Wallet Pro

OwlPay Wallet Pro is a self-custody (or unhosted) digital wallet designed for individuals, providing a fast, secure, and U.S. state-licensed solution for cross-border payments. The Wallet supports major blockchains and stablecoins, including USDC across Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar, offering users to store, manage, and transact digital assets. With flexible on- and off-ramp options such as cash-in/out at MoneyGram locations, bank transfers, credit card deposits, and the ability to purchase and manage gift cards from leading U.S. retailers, OwlPay Wallet Pro bridges digital assets with real-world commerce. The Wallet also provides a dedicated enterprise version for asset management and multi-tiered auditing. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/owlpay/wallets-as-a-service/individual?lang=en

About OwlTing Group

Founded in 2010, OwlTing is a global blockchain fintech company headquartered in Taiwan and has subsidiaries in the U.S., Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category. With the mission to usher in the digital transformation of traditional payment processes, while ensuring legal compliance, OwlTing introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy.

For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

