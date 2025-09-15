Oxford Quantum Circuits installs New York City’s first quantum computer

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/15 23:16
British startup Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has installed New York City’s first quantum computer inside a data center run by Digital Realty Trust at the landmark Google building in Chelsea. 

The system will be marketed to businesses as a way to accelerate artificial intelligence and other data-intensive workloads, offering faster and more efficient computing power than classical systems alone. 

According to OQC’s chief executive, the company expects to spend tens of millions of dollars over the next three to five years, including purchases of Nvidia chips to integrate with the quantum setup. The deployment marks a milestone for both the city and the company. For New York, the installation bolsters its reputation as a hub for cutting-edge technologies in finance and AI.

OQC New York’s deployment is the biggest international expansion yet

By situating the machine at 111 Eighth Avenue, one of New York’s largest carrier and data-center hubs, OQC gains access to a wide pool of enterprise customers, from finance to technology firms, that already rely on the building’s connectivity infrastructure. 

Also, hosting the computer in a commercial colocation site rather than a research facility is part of the plan which is to scale quantum computing for paying clients rather than limit it to academic experiments.

On the other hand, the role of Digital Realty is critical. The facility has to meet specialized requirements for quantum systems, including stable power, advanced cooling for cryogenics, and protection against vibrations and electromagnetic interference. These upgrades underscore how traditional data centers are evolving to accommodate emerging technologies.

OQC has previously placed machines in London and Tokyo, but the deployment of machines in New York is its most high-profile international expansion yet. The company’s roadmap includes larger-scale systems and continued integration with classical high-performance computing hardware, suggesting that more global rollouts could follow.

Meanwhile, the UK remains a leader in quantum technology startups, now branching into other countries. However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in March that the AI chip leader will also open a quantum computing research lab, having earlier cast doubts on the timeline for practical applications of the technology.

Quantum Motion builds a quantum computer using silicon chip technology

OQC’s move highlights growing competition in the quantum sector, where startups and tech giants alike are racing to commercialize machines that can solve problems beyond the reach of conventional computers. 

Meanwhile, Quantum Motion has built the world’s first quantum computer made with the same silicon chip technology used in laptops and phones. Quantum Motion’s machine has been switched on at the UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) in Oxfordshire.

The system will be tested at the NQCC, where researchers will explore how it could be applied to real-world problems, including designing new medicines and optimising energy grids. 

It is the first “full-stack” quantum computer made using standard ways to make chips. In real life, this means that it might be able to be mass-produced one day, like the computers that power smartphones. This quantum computer doesn’t need a lot of special equipment like most of them do. Instead, it fits neatly into three normal server racks, which are small enough to run in a data center.

James Palles-Dimmock, chief executive of Quantum Motion, called it “quantum computing’s silicon moment.” He likened it to the breakthrough that made traditional computers cheap and easy to mass-produce. Also, the science minister, Lord Vallance of Balham, said the project brought the technology “another step closer to commercial viability.”

