Ozak AI Crosses $3.2 Million Raised—How Early Investors Are Now Sitting On 100x Returns And Triple-Digit Profit Percentages

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 20:42
Ozak AI’s presale has reached an impressive milestone, raising over $3.2 million and selling over 905 million $OZ tokens. With the presale now in Phase 6, the price of $OZ stands at $0.012, offering a unique opportunity for investors. As the presale continues, the price will grow to $0.014 at the next stage, as the presale proceeds, which will indicate the presence of a great growth prospect. This has already seen first movers make gains of up to 100 times their original investment, and it is currently one of the most anticipated crypto events in recent months. It will continue to increase in price, and the final goal will be one dollar per token, with early investors having the ability to get high percentages of profits.

Presale Details and Upcoming Milestones

The presale has been an interesting event, with a total of 905 million tokens being sold and raising a total of $3,270,894.70. There has been a rush by investors to purchase their tokens at the prevailing price of $0.012. The price will rise to $0.014 during the next stage of the presale, which will also boost the returns of the early adopters. The presale gives a target price in the future of $1.00 per token, giving the investors an opportunity to enjoy the returns of up to 100x, in addition to the triple-digit percentage profits.

The presale is getting attention not only because of its price trend but also due to the high-tech underpinning behind Ozak AI, which is a combination of machine learning frameworks and blockchain technology. The combination has created a buzz on the possibility of real-time market forecasting and risk assessment. The increasing number of partnerships with the Pyth Network and Dex3, among others, is also enticing investors, as it will improve the data feeds and trading of the platform.

Developing Technological Qualifications and Alliances

Ozak AI presale is supported by strategic connections, which will make the platform more functional and reliable. The partnership with Pyth Network makes it possible to have real-time financial data streams over blockchains, which reinforces the predictive power of the market forecasting models of Ozak AI. Further, Dex3 is also making contributions to the project by providing better trading experiences and liquidity solutions, and this will enable users to maximize their trading plans.

The Ozak AI Rewards Hub is already live with staking and reward processes that can continue to motivate the community. Using this feature, users can stake their tokens and receive rewards, take part in the governance, and involve themselves in the development of this platform. The fact that SINT can be added to one-click AI upgrades and no-code integration tools offered by Weblume, and the platform uses cross-chain bridges and voice interfaces, are just additional advantages that make it accessible to a large variety of investors and users, and customizable.

Ozak AI is also unique in its approach to integrating blockchain and advanced AI-based financial forecasting, which is why the company can be ranked higher than other projects in the market, as far as investors have high security and high scalability in a single platform. With the technologies still under development, the success of the Ozak AI presale fundraising and the achievements of the strategic associations are promising good returns to the early actors as the success of the presale prosperity approaches its zenith.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Dan is a seasoned wordsmith known for his sharp editorial insight, meticulous attention to detail, and passion for compelling storytelling.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/ozak-ai-crosses-3-2-million-raised-how-early-investors-are-now-sitting-on-100x-returns-and-triple-digit-profit-percentages/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
