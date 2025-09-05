Ozak AI Investors Celebrate $2.6M Milestone—Why Buying Now at $0.01 Could Deliver the Biggest Returns Ahead of the $0.012 Price Jump

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/05 01:06
Moonveil
MORE$0.09717-2.41%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.117-6.02%
USUAL
USUAL$0.0561-8.48%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.05001-41.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00732-4.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002612-5.19%

Something is happening with Ozak AI, and it feels different from the usual crypto presale noise. The project has already pulled in more than $2.6 million, with over 840 million tokens snapped up at $0.01 each. At a time when many projects struggle to build trust, this one is stacking momentum before it even hits the open market.

Part of the draw is timing. We believe Ozak AI is stepping right into the sweet spot where blockchain technology and artificial intelligence overlap. That combination is catching eyes because it is not only scalable but also designed to be secure. Investors see that, and they’re moving fast.

Why $OZ token investors are buying in early

The token isn’t just riding on hype. Ozak AI’s presale structure is clear and transparent, and the fifth stage at $0.01 has given early investors the feeling they’re locking into something meaningful before the wider crowd. The fund also put up a $1 million giveaway, naming over 100 winners already, with the top two prizes sitting at $100,000 and $50,000. That kind of incentive creates both buzz and urgency, making the presale feel less like a gamble and more like a calculated entry.

On top of that, the project is backed by a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). This allows it to store and manage data without a single point of failure. Smart contracts handle data sharing, every transaction is locked on-chain, and the system is built to scale across industries that demand real-time, reliable feeds.

Recognition beyond fundraising

Fundraising is only one part of the story. Ozak AI has been listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, which immediately boosts visibility and credibility. It’s also caught the attention of popular publications. It makes it a global footprint before it even launches officially.

That said, presale strength doesn’t guarantee what comes next. What it does show is community interest and strong positioning. With $2.6 million already raised, listings on major trackers, and a presale that’s holding steady, this project is setting itself up for a run that’s hard to ignore. Whether it fully delivers will depend on execution, but for now, Ozak AI feels like one of those early moments investors tend to talk about years later.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

PANews reported on June 19 that the GoPlus Chinese community issued a security alert that the old version of the decentralized financial network Bankroll contract was under attack. The vulnerability
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103-38.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:59
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01771-5.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001255-5.42%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003035-5.48%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus Alert: Bankroll old version contract was attacked, users need to revoke authorization

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M