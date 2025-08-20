Ozak AI Is Exploding in Presale – Could This Be the Next Shiba Inu-Level Hype With Real Utility?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:00
Ozak AI has joined the market as one of the most watched altcoins in 2025. Its presale is gaining attention at a rapid pace, raising over $2 million so far. With a structured tokenomics model, innovative AI-powered infrastructure, and real-world applications, Ozak AI is positioning itself as more than just hype. The token is now being compared to early-stage meme coin runs such as Shiba Inu, but with clear technological foundations and defined use cases, making it a different type of contender.

Presale Growth and ROI Path

From the initial $0.001 entry to the expected $0.01 level, the increase marks a 900% gain. A buyer who entered at the first stage with $1,000 would hold tokens now worth $10,000 upon stage five entry. As of now, 172 million tokens have been sold, bringing total funds raised to $2 million. The presale allocation spans 3 billion tokens out of the total 10 billion supply.

The token is already visible on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving it early recognition in the wider market. Upon listing, the team has targeted $1, a level that would transform the early presale gains into exponential returns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwzJ3y0R4NE

Technology and Ecosystem

Ozak AI is not only intended as a speculative asset. It combines artificial intelligence, blockchain and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). DePIN relies on IPFS and distributed ledgers to store and process data in a single-point-of-interruption-free manner. Smart contracts control access by recording transactions on immutable ledgers, so they are scalable and secure.

Reliability is increased by the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). It obtains correct information on various networks, thus has accuracy in real-time analysis. This underpins self-governing decider constructs, with special emphasis on budgetary data processing and anticipatory forecasting.

Another component is the Ozak Prediction Agent, which gives businesses automated insight. It works on both external and internal data sets in order to aid real-time decisions. The application of this application puts Ozak AI out of reach of most speculative altcoins and demonstrates applicable enterprise-scale analytics.

Tokenomics and Community Incentives

Distribution of the tokens has been organised in such a manner to aid growth and sustainability. Three billion Onot tokens will be issued in presale, three billion Onot tokens allocated to the community and ecosystem, two billion Onot tokens to reserves, one billion Onot tokens to liquidity and one billion Onot tokens to the team and advisors.

It is already doing a $1 million giveaway program, which will have 100 winners pooling the prize money. To be eligible, the participants will be required to interact with the presale and possess a minimum of 100 dollars worth of $OZ. Other entries can be made by means of task completions and referrals.

Ozak AI is also under the smart contract audit of Certik which adds an additional level of security. Through this check, the project can increase confidence in its long-term plan and secure against weaknesses.

Conclusion

From a starting price of $0.001 to $0.005 in its current stage, the structured increases show a clear ROI path. Having a progressed  AI-driven infrastructure, tokenomics designed for sustainability, and Certik-backed audits, Ozak AI is setting itself apart. 

Upon reaching its $1 listing target, it could mirror early Shiba Inu hype, but with the added strength of real technological value.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

