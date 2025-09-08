Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Price vs. $5 Target: The 500x Setup That ETH and SOL Holders Are Starting to Notice

Ozak AI

Ozak AI’s token $OZ is now in presale at $0.01 with a potential $5 target. That’s a 500x setup that’s getting talked about among Ethereum and Solana investors who understand the early entry dynamics. With 853 million tokens sold and over $2.7 million raised so far, the presale is gaining traction. A $100 minimum investment means buyers are committing at a meaningful level and structure to the investment.

The $0.01 Entry and $5 Target

The presale shows a clear price path. Project data shows a $5 target price, which is the 500x multiple driving the hype.

ETH and SOL had the same appeal. Early adopters bought Ethereum at under a dollar and Solana at cents, with both tokens later surging by factors most underestimated. Ozak AI’s $0.01 starting point presents the type of early positioning ETH and SOL holders are familiar with. Tokenomics support this design. 

Youtube embed:

Next 500X AI Altcoin

Why ETH and SOL Holders Are Taking Notice

ETH and SOL investors have been known to fund projects with high practical utility and exponential upside. Ozak AI’s platform delivers both.

It has real-time predictive analytics through the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), customizable Prediction Agents (PAs) for tailored insights and DePIN infrastructure for secure, distributed data handling. This creates use cases for day traders, institutions and market forecasters, making the token more than just a speculative asset.

The OZ token powers access to these features. And these features are very necessary for transactions, Prediction Agent customization with rewards and governance. As adoption grows, demand for the token scales with usage, a structure ETH and SOL investors look for win long-term value. The $100 minimum entry ensures those entering the presale are in with intent, not short-term speculation.

Extending the 500x Setup Through Integration

The partnership between Ozak AI and Weblume extends this 500x narrative. Weblume is nothing but a no-code Web3 builder that now contains Ozak AI’s real-time market signals in its dashboards and dApps. 

Creators can now deploy analytics without development bottlenecks. For ETH and SOL holders, this means an ecosystem that can sustain adoption beyond the presale and the $0.01-to-$5 trajectory.

Conclusion

$0.01 today vs. $5 tomorrow: Ozak AI’s presale equation. That potential 500x gain is why ETH and SOL holders are tracking the project. With tokens selling quickly, structured tokenomics, and expanding integrations, the setup has become difficult to ignore. Whether the target is reached remains market-driven, but the path has placed Ozak AI firmly in focus.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/ 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI 

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI  

