Ozak AI’s Presale Growth Nears $3M—Is This the Next Cardano-Style Explosion in AI Tokens?

Ozak AI ($OZ) advances its AI + DePIN crypto presale while momentum builds toward a $3 million milestone. Phase 5 is still live at a low entry price of $0.01, and the next price will be stretched to $0.012. The project combines fundraising progress with clear utility, security steps, and event-driven visibility.

Presale Momentum and Fundraising Snapshot

Phase 5 reports over $872 million in $OZ sold and more than $2.9 million raised to date. Clear metrics make the process more confidence-building and ensure consistent engagement.

The tiered framework remunerates first movers since the token price is increased each step. Payments support ETH, USDT, and USDC. Moreover, the wallets can be connected directly, and payment is possible via a simplified interface.

There is a 10 percent referral program, which gives additional incentives to the community growth. The progress bar used in the presale indicates the leftover supply and phase completion. Thus, players are able to respond fast before prices rise in the following round.

Tokenomics, Security, and Utility

The aggregate supply is set at 10 billion $OZ, which removes uncertain scarcity. There are 30% presales and 10% liquidity and listings. There is also 30% ecosystem growth, 20% reserves, and 10% team incentive alignment.

Presale allotment vesting is 10 percent at listing, and there is a one-month cliff. The rest vests linearly over a period of six months to curb unlock pressure. Security: A CertiK audit and in-house review are also part of the security to enhance the resiliency of the contract.

Utility has exclusive access to AI agent predictive modeling and automation. Through OZ, you can also purchase real-time analytics feeds on the Ozak Stream Network. Performance-based rewards also reward the model builders and enhance a closed-loop economy.

Roadmap, Events, and Market Context

The roadmap is focused on rolling out platforms, predictive tools, and continuous ecosystem integrations. Features that seek to increase usage include stakeholder management, cross-chain functionality, and governance. With increased adoption, DePIN capabilities facilitate data and compute participation.

Future visibility will consist of Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali and a world roadshow. There is a presence of community outreach, which involves the GM Vietnam event to boost growth in the region. Coverage in media channels within the crypto circles also expands awareness and validity.

The project aims at a long-term price of $1, and delivery and adoption are its priorities. Implementation of AI tools, alliances, and utility will affect performance. The success of reflecting Cardano-style growth will be decided by the success of the development after the presale stage.

Alliances with some of the leading projects, such as SINT, HIVE Intel, Weblume, Pyth, Spheron and others, have made the project skyrocket even further.

Market Position and Forward View.

Ozak AI lies at the crossroads of AI automation and decentralized infrastructure. The rapid speed of the presale supports long-term demand of AI-driven crypto. In the meantime, the official tokenomics and audits solve the typical issues of launch.

With Phase 5 underway, the price incentives will continue to encourage early participation. Transparent tracking and wallet integration assist efficient onboarding. As a result, momentum and utility effectively become the tone-setters for the post-listing performance.

Network effects may speed up if the group delivers commodities and alliances. Thus, the current development of the Ozak AI may define the future AI-token sphere.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI