P2P Payments Just Went Crypto

PayPal Brings Bitcoin and Ethereum to Peer-to-Peer Payments

PayPal is stepping deeper into the crypto space. The payments giant has confirmed that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are now part of its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system. This means millions of users will soon be able to send and receive crypto directly through PayPal and Venmo, with expansion to global markets already on the roadmap.

This upgrade signals PayPal’s ambition to go beyond traditional finance, positioning itself as a global digital wallet that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto.