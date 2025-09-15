P2P Payments Just Went Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:10
Sidekick
K$0,173-12,22%
Threshold
T$0,0167+0,24%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 761,1-0,60%
Movement
MOVE$0,1228-4,13%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006173-0,85%

PayPal Brings Bitcoin and Ethereum to Peer-to-Peer Payments

PayPal is stepping deeper into the crypto space. The payments giant has confirmed that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are now part of its peer-to-peer (P2P) payment system. This means millions of users will soon be able to send and receive crypto directly through PayPal and Venmo, with expansion to global markets already on the roadmap.

This upgrade signals PayPal’s ambition to go beyond traditional finance, positioning itself as a global digital wallet that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto.

What the Update Includes

  1. Crypto Support: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin.
  2. Platforms: Works across PayPal and Venmo, with support for other compatible digital wallets.
  3. Rollout: Starting in the United States, with countries like the UK and Italy set to follow.
  4. Tax Clarity: Personal transfers between friends and family remain exempt from IRS 1099-K reporting, meaning gifts or reimbursements won’t be treated as taxable income.

Why This Matters for Crypto Adoption

PayPal’s move could accelerate mass adoption of digital assets:

  • Mainstream Access: Millions of users gain instant access to crypto without needing external exchanges or wallets.
  • Ease of Payments: Crypto can now be sent as easily as fiat, reducing friction in transfers.
  • Merchant Potential: Paired with PayPal’s “Pay with Crypto” feature, businesses can accept payments in BTC, ETH, or PYUSD, cutting fees and delays.
  • Network Effect: Everyday usage of crypto for payments strengthens Bitcoin and Ethereum’s roles in global finance.

The Impact on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD

Bitcoin will gain new momentum as a borderless transfer asset, while Ethereum strengthens its image as a platform for mainstream finance. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin also stands to benefit, positioning itself as the default stablecoin in PayPal’s ecosystem.

This development may spark competitive pressure on other fintechs and even traditional banks, pushing them to integrate crypto faster.

By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-09-15 (YTD)

Outlook

The integration of Bitcoin and Ethereum into PayPal’s P2P payments isn’t just another update,  it’s a milestone for crypto adoption worldwide. By bringing digital assets into everyday money transfers, PayPal is solidifying its role as a bridge between the old financial system and the new era of blockchain-powered payments.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/get-your-bitcoin-and-ethereum-through-paypal-p2p-payments-just-went-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

A 27-year old Tel Aviv resident was recently arrested by police for allegedly spying on Israeli public officials for Iran. He was reportedly paid thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for his efforts. According to a recent news reports by i24…
Telcoin
TEL$0,004989-1,67%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,00683-0,14%
PAID Network
PAID$0,0201-0,49%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/24 14:46
Share
CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
Share
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1372-5,11%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002486-4,67%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00004561-2,81%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

Israeli man arrested for acting as an Iranian spy in exchange for cryptocurrency

CryptoPunks changes ownership again, with Ribbit Capital as the financial backer behind the scenes. Can it usher in new development opportunities?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Hacken: If you hold HAI on Ethereum or BNB chain, please do not initiate bridge transactions for the time being