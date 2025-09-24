San Francisco, CA, USA, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire The post PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator appeared first on The Daily Hodl.San Francisco, CA, USA, 23rd September 2025, Chainwire The post PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

PairPoint by Vodafone Doubles Down on SKALE Ecosystem, Joining Network as Validator

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 02:17
September 23rd, 2025 – San Francisco, CA, USA

SKALE Labs, the team behind the gas-free invisible blockchain network SKALE, today announced that PairPoint by Vodafone has officially joined the SKALE Network as a validator. Having been announced as a genesis validator for FAIR, PairPoint by Vodafone’s expansion into SKALE validation demonstrates unprecedented enterprise confidence in the broader SKALE ecosystem and leadership team.

SKALE Labs CEO and Co-Founder Jack O’Holleran commented, “What PairPoint brings to SKALE goes beyond validation. They’re demonstrating how traditional infrastructure leaders like Vodafone can power next-generation blockchain networks. Their dual network commitment shows they understand that gas-free consumer applications and privacy-focused enterprise infrastructure are complementary pieces of the same puzzle. This is how blockchain will serve billions.”

This dual validator commitment positions PairPoint at the unique intersection of consumer and enterprise blockchain adoption. While SKALE serves as the fastest modular blockchain network with zero gas fees for mass-market dApps, FAIR’s Proof-of-Encryption provides MEV-resistant infrastructure for institutional use cases where privacy matters. Together, they represent the complete blockchain stack for next-generation applications.

PairPoint’s Vodafone backing brings institutional-grade operations to SKALE’s growing validator network, which already includes tier-one infrastructure operators. As one of the most active blockchain ecosystems globally, SKALE enables high-throughput applications that would be cost-prohibitive on traditional networks, while the validator diversification enhances network security and decentralization.

David Palmer, CIO of PairPoint by Vodafone said, “We are incredibly excited to share that in addition to our upcoming support for the ecosystem as a genesis validator for FAIR, we have chosen to run a validator for the SKALE Network. SKALE’s commitment to innovation in secure high-performance blockchain compute aligns deeply with our core tenants to bring IoT devices on-chain and build enterprise grade solutions. We look forward to exploring further synergies between our Pairpoint platform and the SKALE network, and working together to drive growth in the Economy of Things.”

By validating both networks, PairPoint by Vodafone reinforces confidence not only in SKALE’s technology but in the broader ecosystem vision that traditional enterprises need both consumer-scale and institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure to succeed.

Interested parties can stake with PairPoint by Vodafone through the SKALE Portal at https://portal.skale.space/staking/new/0/69 

For more information about SKALE Network, interested parties can visit: https://skale.space/ 

About SKALE Labs

SKALE Labs is the team behind SKALE and FAIR, two complimentary blockchains designed to bring Web3 to the masses. SKALE is a gas-free, EVM-compatible network that powers gaming, AI, social, and other high-performance apps, already serving over 55 million wallets and saving users billions in fees. FAIR is the next step forward, introducing Proof of Encryption to eliminate MEV and enable private, automated, and institutional-grade applications. Together, they combine speed, scalability, privacy, and fairness to unlock the next generation of blockchain.

SKALE Labs was founded in 2017 by Jack O’Holleran and Stan Kladko, PhD. As of 2025, the network serves over 55 million unique active wallets and has saved users over $12 billion in gas fees.

Contact

Senior Account Director
Dillon Arace
M Group Strategic Communications
[email protected]

