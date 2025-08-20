Palantir Shares Plunge 9% Amid Slide In AI Stocks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.446-5.48%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1054-8.15%
GET
GET$0.011232-4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-1.30%
Mixin
XIN$100-2.43%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1131-5.82%

Topline

Software analytics firm Palantir is plummeting on the stock market Tuesday, with shares falling 9% as other AI darlings like NVIDIA and Meta cool down from gains made earlier this month.

Palantir shares fell as low as 9% Tuesday. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Palantir shares were down 9% on Tuesday afternoon at $157.91, erasing strong gains made by the company after it topped Wall Street estimates and hiked its full-year guidance in its latest earnings report this month.

Tuesday’s slump marked the company’s fifth consecutive day of losses as it trades down 15.5% since Aug. 13.

Multiple outlets have linked Palantir’s tumble to a short report from Citron Research that says the company’s stock is overvalued, citing OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation and noting if OpenAI’s price-to-sales was applied to Palantir, the company’s stock would trade at $40—a massive drop from its $159.15 per share.

NVIDIA shares slipped as low as 3% hours before close, also erasing gains that began near the start of the month.

Meta’s stock fell nearly 2% to $753.43 per share Tuesday afternoon, adding on to its 3% drop in share price on Monday.

The Nasdaq fell 1.4% in midday trading.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Crypto Stocks Are Also Feeling The Crunch

Cryptocurrency stocks also tumbled Tuesday, with Coinbase shares falling nearly 5%, Robinhood falling more than 5% and Bitcoin sliding 2.4% amid a two-day crypto pullback.

Big Number

$1 billion. That is how much Palantir reported in quarterly revenue this month, marking the first time the firm has surpassed the milestone earnings number.

Tangent

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commented on the state of the AI bubble to The Verge last week, telling the outlet, “Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes,” adding, “Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes.”

Key Background

Zooming out, Palantir’s recent stock struggles are part of a wildly successful year for the company’s shares, which are up 110% since the start of the year, when they were priced at $75.19. Investors have been wowed by the company’s AI tools, which likely played a large role in Palantir securing a $10 billion deal with the Army that consolidates 75 contracts into one arrangement, according to Axios. Palantir expects more growth this year, boosting its guidance and anticipating revenues between $4.14 billion and $4.15 billion for the full year, up from its previous expectations of $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Palantir’s success comes as the Trump administration has pushed for greater AI and chip infrastructure in the U.S., roping in financial commitments companies like Apple, NVIDIA, OpenAI and even considering a 10% stake in Intel, shares of which rocketed 7% Tuesday.

Further Reading

Intel Shares Pop 7% As SoftBank Invests $2 Billion And Trump Administration Weighs Stake (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/19/palantir-stock-slumps-over-9-as-ai-stocks-like-nvidia-and-meta-cool-off/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-1.35%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4666-2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.011448-3.86%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Share
Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02188-12.19%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016961-7.85%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Share
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.445-5.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.05085-0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-1.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Share

Trending News

More

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan