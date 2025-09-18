Palmeiras Defeats River Plate In Epic Copa Libertadores Clash

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 23:50
1
1$0.010808+980.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02214+0.63%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004105+0.12%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0974-3.75%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04749+1.32%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.2884+11.07%

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – SEPTEMBER 17: Gustavo Gomez of Palmeiras scores the team’s first goal during the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 Quarter-final first-leg match between River Plate and Palmeiras at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 17, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Palmeiras defeated River Plate 2-1 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night. The Brazilian side will host the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-final in São Paulo next week.

Clash Of South American Giants

This is the biggest clash in the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals. Palmeiras has won three Copa Libertadores titles, including back-to-back trophies in 2020 and 2021, and River Plate has won the trophy four times, with the last victory coming against rivals Boca Juniors in the 2018 final.

Palmeiras’ forward #09 Vitor Roque (L) and River Plate’s Chilean defender #17 Paulo Diaz (R) fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg football match between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Palmeiras at the MAS Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Both teams have huge fan bases in their respective nations and both are currently competing for their domestic league as well as the continental title.

River Plate hosted the first leg at the incredible Estadio Monumental, which hosted the 1978 World Cup final and is now the biggest stadium in South America.

Fast Start Takes Palmeiras To Victory

Gustavo Gómez opened the scoring for visitors Palmeiras after just six minutes of play. The team in green silenced a sea of red and white with a sucker-punch of a goal from a set-play. New signing from Fulham Andreas Pereira provided the assist and the defender headed home at the back post.

Palmeiras completely dominated the first half of the game. The home team couldn’t create a clear chance and this showed in the expected goals statistics with the away team leading the ‘xG’ 0.85 to 0.05 after 45 minutes.

Palmeiras hit the post from another first-half corner, but would double its lead after 41 minutes. José López fed former FC Barcelona player Vitor Roque a wonderful reverse pass. The Brazilian striker glided into the box and finished beautifully. It was 2-0 to the visitor at the break, but it could have been three or four.

Paulo Diaz of River Plate challenges for the ball with Vitor Roque of Palmeiras of Brazil just before scoring what becomes Palmeiras’ second goal during a quarterfinal match of the Copa Libertadores de America at the Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio V. Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan Manuel Baez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

River Plate Is Still Alive

River Plate is still alive in this tie, just. Lucas Martínez Quarta and Juanfer Quintero came on for the host team at half-time. Both players would have big parts to play in the second period.

River Plate didn’t light up the game going forward in the second half, but it certainly sorted the defensive side of its game out. River restricted Palmeiras to just one shot and 0.02 xG in the second period.

Palmeiras’ goalkeeper #21 Weverton concedes a goal during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal first leg football match between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Palmeiras at the MAS Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on September 17, 2025. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

River had 14 shots of its own, but many of those came from outside the box as Palmeiras sat in and soaked up the pressure late in the game. Then in the 89th minute substitute Martínez Quarta took another pop from range and saw his strike deflect into the back of the net.

The crowd roared as River halved Palmeiras’ lead. It was a tough night for the hosts, and it could have been over. Yet, River Plate now travels to Brazil just one goal behind in the tie. Palmeiras is definitely the favourite to progress in the second leg but the Argentinian side has given itself a chance at victory.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephosullivan/2025/09/18/palmeiras-defeats-river-plate-in-epic-copa-libertadores-clash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16441+2.50%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.0246+5.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Share
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.5+5.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000064+5.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.018357+0.19%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Union
U$0.013907+6.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share

Trending News

More

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution