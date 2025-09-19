Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla

TLDR

Panasonic unveils EV battery tech promising 25% more power by 2027

Stock dips as Panasonic targets breakthrough in high-density EV batteries

Panasonic’s new battery plan could boost Tesla Model Y range by 90 miles

EV future: Panasonic bets on anode-free design to lift battery capacity

Despite stock slide, Panasonic pushes bold roadmap for next-gen EV batteries

Panasonic stock dropped sharply around midday and closed down 2.20% at 1,557.50 yen on Thursday.

Panasonic Holdings (6752.T)

The decline came as Panasonic revealed a major development plan in battery technology that may reshape electric vehicle performance. Despite the stock slip, the company remains focused on advancing EV battery capacity by 2027 through a bold new approach.

Panasonic Reveals Plans for High-Capacity EV Batteries

Panasonic announced a two-year timeline to develop an advanced battery with significantly higher energy density. This innovation could extend the range of electric vehicles while enabling lighter, more efficient battery packs. The company aims to complete this battery breakthrough by the end of 2027.

The core of this technology lies in eliminating the anode during the battery’s manufacturing stage. Panasonic intends to create space for more cathode materials like nickel, cobalt, and aluminium. These changes are expected to lift energy density to a level that the company claims will lead the global market.

Panasonic confirmed that this design allows a lithium metal anode to form after the first battery charge. This unique structure helps expand storage capacity without altering battery volume, enabling the same-sized battery pack to deliver 25% more power.

Potential Boost for Tesla Model Y Performance

Panasonic stated that the innovation could add nearly 90 miles to the Model Y’s driving range. That increase reflects 25% more capacity using current battery pack dimensions. Tesla may gain a competitive edge through a longer or smaller range battery.

The new battery could also allow Panasonic to create lighter and cheaper packs. These could maintain existing EV driving ranges while reducing overall vehicle weight. The company did not specify if these changes would lower production costs.

While many battery makers pursue similar goals, Panasonic believes its approach stands out. The company’s method focuses on eliminating the anode to make more room for active materials. This distinguishes Panasonic’s roadmap from competing technologies under development worldwide.

Market Impact and Strategic Shifts in Battery Materials

The announcement came during a presentation by Panasonic Energy’s technology chief, where further details were shared with reporters. Despite the stock decline, the company highlighted its continued investment in battery innovation for electric mobility. The news may have triggered uncertainty, but Panasonic emphasized the long-term benefits of its strategy.

Panasonic also aims to reduce its use of nickel, one of the more costly battery ingredients. This shift could streamline manufacturing without compromising performance. In the broader EV supply chain, such adjustments could more effectively balance cost and output.

Panasonic continues to work on improving battery technologies amid rising global competition. Its latest move positions the company to supply next-generation solutions to automakers. While the market responded negatively, the development signals Panasonic’s commitment to shaping the EV future.

The post Panasonic Holdings (6752.T) Stock: Plunge 2.20% as EV Battery Innovation Promises Range Boost for Tesla appeared first on CoinCentral.