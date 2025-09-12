PancakeSwap Expands Prediction Markets with $BTC and $ETH Predictions on BNB Chain

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/12
PancakeSwap, a renowned multichain decentralized exchange (DEX), has announced the market shift through its Prediction Market platform. Through this initiative, the platform aims to enable users to make predictions directly through BNB Chain. Now, the users can predict the movements of Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) on the BNB Chain.

Through this strategic expansion, PancakeSwap aims to cement its reputation in decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform is set to provide more opportunities to traders so that they can engage with the reputable digital assets seamlessly.

PancakeSwap Expands User Access to Prediction Markets

Previously, PancakeSwap’s Prediction Market was limited to just BNB, but now it includes $BTC and $ETH. This phenomenon strengthens the capabilities of users to make predictions every five minutes. Through this step, the participants can easily guess at the start whether the price will close higher or lower than the locked-in value.

The winners will get rewards in real-time, witnessing fast and transparent experiences. In addition to that, this initiative will also increase user engagement with instant market feedback along with on-chain transparency.

The round will start every five minutes, offering traders many opportunities to join. The prize pool will continue to expand as more users get involved in this. The platform further provides a simple interface to encourage effortless participation for new and experienced traders alike.

A Great Opportunity for Crypto Users

PancakeSwap is poised to expand its approach by including Bitcoin and Ethereum predictions. $BTC and $ETH are the two most powerful and widely followed cryptocurrencies, so they will improve the visibility and utility of the platform’s prediction market.

Through this groundbreaking step, PancakeSwap aims to empower users by providing them great choice while solidifying its position as a top DeFi platform. The platform further strives to prioritize transparency, accessibility, and innovation.

PancakeSwap brings these new markets to expand its ecosystem, offering enhanced tools to users to participate in decentralized finance. With this, the platform is on its way to make DeFi more engaging and rewarding than ever.

