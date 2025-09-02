PANews X Space "The Rise of RWA: From On-Chain Assets to a New Global Financial Order" live broadcast

By: PANews
2025/09/02 20:00
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012881+1.58%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21054-0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017681-4.21%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00306-0.97%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02545+7.52%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1383--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.151-4.12%
Allo
RWA$0.004296-7.61%

PANews reported on September 2nd that PANews will host a Space event at 8 PM tonight titled "The Rise of RWA: From On-Chain Assets to a New Global Financial Order." With the stablecoin market capitalization exceeding $270 billion and the RWA sector approaching $28 billion, global compliance efforts and institutional participation are pushing RWA to a new critical mass. From the US GENIUS Act to the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, how can RWA find a breakthrough amidst the navigating regulatory frameworks, liquidity challenges, and cross-border compliance?

This issue of PANews specially invited first-line builders such as Libeara, Story Protocol, DigiFT, MyStonks, and Pharos to discuss the compliance path and market prospects of RWA.

Space live broadcast address: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YqGolMYLokJv

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006051+5.67%
Pi Network
PI$0.34244-0.39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001849-2.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-0.50%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005634+7.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,328.17-1.36%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit