The post Panic selling erupts among Bitcoin STHs – But the real twist could be… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why are Bitcoin short-term holders under pressure? They realized losses on 30,000 BTC, Sell-side Risk hit 0.00055, and unrealized profits nearly vanished. What signals could shift Bitcoin’s trend? Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, suggesting reduced supply. BTC may rebound if buyers defend $112,000 and push toward $115,896. Bitcoin [BTC] broke below its consolidation band and touched a 12-day low of $111,000 before recovering. At press time, BTC traded at $113,213 after a 0.41% daily uptick, though it remained down 2.24% on the week. Amid this increased market volatility, investors, especially Short-Term Holders (STHs), have suffered a massive hit.  Bitcoin short-term holders face heavy losses As Bitcoin declined sharply, STHs panicked and started exiting the market. Inasmuch as so, STH’s Sell-Side Risk spiked, reaching a two-week high of 0.00055, indicating panic selling from the cohort.  Source: Checkonchain CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost noted that STHs realized losses on nearly 30,000 BTC in a single day. With BTC still below $114,000, unrealized profits for this cohort were nearly erased, while September buyers recorded heavier losses. Source: CryptoQuant Retail cohorts turn bearish Interestingly, with Bitcoin struggling on its price charts, it seemed retail traders had largely given up. Checkonchain data showed all cohorts—Shrimps, Fish, and Crabs—posting net negative balance changes. Source: Checkonchain At press time, Fish Balance change was -6.6k BTC, while Crabs was -4.4k BTC, and -475 BTC for Shrimp.  With all retail holders recording a negative change, it implies they are selling more than buying, a clear bearish signal from the group. There’s still hope Still, signs of relief surfaced. Checkonchain’s Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, showing that short-term holders had already liquidated heavily over the last three days. Source: Checkonchain That metric, coupled with falling STH sell flows, suggested sellers were running out of coins to dump. Such exhaustion often precedes stabilization… The post Panic selling erupts among Bitcoin STHs – But the real twist could be… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why are Bitcoin short-term holders under pressure? They realized losses on 30,000 BTC, Sell-side Risk hit 0.00055, and unrealized profits nearly vanished. What signals could shift Bitcoin’s trend? Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, suggesting reduced supply. BTC may rebound if buyers defend $112,000 and push toward $115,896. Bitcoin [BTC] broke below its consolidation band and touched a 12-day low of $111,000 before recovering. At press time, BTC traded at $113,213 after a 0.41% daily uptick, though it remained down 2.24% on the week. Amid this increased market volatility, investors, especially Short-Term Holders (STHs), have suffered a massive hit.  Bitcoin short-term holders face heavy losses As Bitcoin declined sharply, STHs panicked and started exiting the market. Inasmuch as so, STH’s Sell-Side Risk spiked, reaching a two-week high of 0.00055, indicating panic selling from the cohort.  Source: Checkonchain CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost noted that STHs realized losses on nearly 30,000 BTC in a single day. With BTC still below $114,000, unrealized profits for this cohort were nearly erased, while September buyers recorded heavier losses. Source: CryptoQuant Retail cohorts turn bearish Interestingly, with Bitcoin struggling on its price charts, it seemed retail traders had largely given up. Checkonchain data showed all cohorts—Shrimps, Fish, and Crabs—posting net negative balance changes. Source: Checkonchain At press time, Fish Balance change was -6.6k BTC, while Crabs was -4.4k BTC, and -475 BTC for Shrimp.  With all retail holders recording a negative change, it implies they are selling more than buying, a clear bearish signal from the group. There’s still hope Still, signs of relief surfaced. Checkonchain’s Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, showing that short-term holders had already liquidated heavily over the last three days. Source: Checkonchain That metric, coupled with falling STH sell flows, suggested sellers were running out of coins to dump. Such exhaustion often precedes stabilization…

Panic selling erupts among Bitcoin STHs – But the real twist could be…

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:04
RealLink
REAL$0.06061+1.64%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171018-1.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,086.01-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08554+0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016146-5.47%

Key Takeaways

Why are Bitcoin short-term holders under pressure?

They realized losses on 30,000 BTC, Sell-side Risk hit 0.00055, and unrealized profits nearly vanished.

What signals could shift Bitcoin’s trend?

Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, suggesting reduced supply. BTC may rebound if buyers defend $112,000 and push toward $115,896.

Bitcoin [BTC] broke below its consolidation band and touched a 12-day low of $111,000 before recovering. At press time, BTC traded at $113,213 after a 0.41% daily uptick, though it remained down 2.24% on the week.

Amid this increased market volatility, investors, especially Short-Term Holders (STHs), have suffered a massive hit. 

Bitcoin short-term holders face heavy losses

As Bitcoin declined sharply, STHs panicked and started exiting the market. Inasmuch as so, STH’s Sell-Side Risk spiked, reaching a two-week high of 0.00055, indicating panic selling from the cohort. 

Source: Checkonchain

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost noted that STHs realized losses on nearly 30,000 BTC in a single day.

With BTC still below $114,000, unrealized profits for this cohort were nearly erased, while September buyers recorded heavier losses.

Source: CryptoQuant

Retail cohorts turn bearish

Interestingly, with Bitcoin struggling on its price charts, it seemed retail traders had largely given up. Checkonchain data showed all cohorts—Shrimps, Fish, and Crabs—posting net negative balance changes.

Source: Checkonchain

At press time, Fish Balance change was -6.6k BTC, while Crabs was -4.4k BTC, and -475 BTC for Shrimp. 

With all retail holders recording a negative change, it implies they are selling more than buying, a clear bearish signal from the group.

There’s still hope

Still, signs of relief surfaced. Checkonchain’s Seller Exhaustion Constant declined, showing that short-term holders had already liquidated heavily over the last three days.

Source: Checkonchain

That metric, coupled with falling STH sell flows, suggested sellers were running out of coins to dump.

Such exhaustion often precedes stabilization or a relief bounce if demand strengthens.

Bitcoin’s near-term path

According to AMBCrypto’s analysis, Bitcoin saw a strong downtrend as STHs capitulated. However, sellers remained dominant, but exhaustion hinted at a rebound attempt.

Therefore, if the aforementioned market conditions persist, Bitcoin could face more pressure to the downside and potentially drop to its previous ATH around $112k. Failure to hold this level can send BTC to $111,645.

However, if selling exhaustion holds and demand picks up, Bitcoin may seek to reclaim $115,896.

Next: Ethereum drops 7% in massive sell-off, but will USDT save ETH?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/panic-selling-erupts-among-bitcoin-sths-but-the-real-twist-could-be/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0062-0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.72999-0.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

PANews reported on June 13 that the Israeli Embassy in Sweden stated that in view of recent developments, Israel's embassies around the world will be closed and consular services will
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1345+48.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/13 18:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Israel to close embassies and consulates worldwide

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates

The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe