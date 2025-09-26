Pantera Capital clarifies that it has not invested in NFT project Akio

PANews reported on September 26th that Pantera Capital General Partner Franklin Bi stated in a post that Pantera did not invest in the NFT project Akio and had confirmed the same with several other investors mentioned in the tweet. Franklin Bi also stated that he had been blocked by the project and was unable to directly reply to the original tweet.

Last night there was news that the NFT project Akio completed a US$5 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital .