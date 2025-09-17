Pantera Capital Founder Announces His Funds’ Largest Investment Is Solana (SOL)! Here Are the Details

Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead announced that his fund’s largest investment is the $1.1 billion Solana (SOL). Morehead noted that Solana has outperformed Bitcoin over the past four years.

Important Statements from Pantera Capital About Solana and Bitcoin

According to the experienced investor, only a few blockchain projects will survive in the long run, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) being the standouts.

Morehead stated that there are thousands of altcoins in the crypto market, but most of them are not sustainable, emphasizing that investors should focus on projects with long-term potential.

Morehead, who also evaluated the future of Bitcoin, said that the BTC price could reach $750,000 in the next 4 to 5 years.

The primary reason given for this is that Bitcoin currently represents only a single-digit percentage of global wealth. According to Morehead, this percentage will inevitably increase as Bitcoin gains wider acceptance within the financial system.

Pantera Capital is known as one of the oldest and largest investment firms in the crypto market. Its high confidence in Solana highlights the strong expectations for the ecosystem of the network, which has been dubbed the “Ethereum killer.”

Morehead’s statements carry important clues, especially for investors seeking long-term direction in the crypto market.

*This is not investment advice.

