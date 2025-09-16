Pantera Unveils $1.1B Solana Treasury — Is Rally Just Beginning?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:06
Key Notes

  • Morehead called Solana the fastest and best-performing blockchain, outperforming Bitcoin over the past four years.
  • Morehead stressed that the Solana blockchain can do a total of 9 billion transactions a day, more than the capital markets.
  • SOL price has gained 22% in the past month, with analysts pointing to a possible breakout above $250 that could trigger a mega rally.

Dan Morehead, the founder of Pantera Capital, said in a recent CNBC interview that the firm holds $1.1 billion in Solana

SOL
$234.9



24h volatility:
0.1%


Market cap:
$127.47 B



Vol. 24h:
$7.13 B

, making it the fund’s largest position. This declaration comes as the race to SOL treasury heats up, as Wall Street companies announce billion-dollar investments. Amid these developments, Solana price has shown major strength and SOL is currently trading at around $235 level.

Pantera Capital Reveals Major Solana Treasury Holdings

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead said that his firm has acquired a staggering $1.1 billion in SOL, making it the biggest holdings in the company’s crypto portfolio. He described Solana as the fastest and best-performing blockchain, noting it has outpaced Bitcoin’s performance over the past four years.


Morehead believes that only a small number of blockchains will achieve long-term success, while putting Solana in the league of Bitcoin

BTC
$115 451



24h volatility:
0.6%


Market cap:
$2.30 T



Vol. 24h:
$37.52 B

and Ethereum

ETH
$4 502



24h volatility:
0.3%


Market cap:
$543.32 B



Vol. 24h:
$25.14 B

. He also projected that Bitcoin could reach $750,000 within the next four to five years, noting it still accounts for only a single-digit share of global wealth.

Morehead stressed that the Solana blockchain can do a total of 9 billion transactions a day. This is more than all the capital markets combined, thereby putting the blockchain in a leading position.

A day before, Forward Industries kick-started its $1.65 billion SOL treasury plan, while acquiring more than 6.8 million SOL coins. This comes as the race for Solana as a treasury asset heats up.

Pantera and Helius Co-Lead $500 Million SOL Treasury Plan

On Sept. 15, Pantera Capital announced it will co-lead a $500 million-plus private investment in public equity (PIPE) into Helius (HSDT) alongside Summer Capital, aiming to establish a leading Solana treasury vehicle.

Pantera highlighted its role in anchoring some of the first digital asset treasury (DAT) launches in the US. The firm added that the new initiative will focus on building a Solana treasury. Speaking on the development, Morehead said:

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital has been executing most of the trades on behalf of its partner companies.

SOL Price Rally to Continue Ahead?

SOL has been one of the best-performing digital assets, with a 22% upside over the past month. Crypto analyst Captain Faibik said Solana (SOL) is forming a large ascending triangle pattern on the weekly chart, signaling a potential breakout.

 

He noted that a confirmed weekly close above $250 would officially trigger what he described as the “SOL bull run of 2025–26.” Faibik added that the SOL price will soon break out of the accumulation phase, while setting the long-term target of $1,250.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/pantera-unveils-1-1b-sol-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
