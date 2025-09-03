Paradigm Reth client vulnerability causes some Ethereum nodes to be interrupted

PANews reported on September 3rd that Paradigm CTO Georgios Konstantopoulos revealed that a vulnerability in Ethereum's execution layer client, Reth, occurred at block 2327426, causing outages for nodes that relied on the client. Affected versions include Reth 1.6.0 and 1.4.8. Paradigm has published instructions for restoring nodes on its GitHub page, but the root cause of the vulnerability remains under investigation.

Reth is an Ethereum execution-layer client developed by Paradigm, written in Rust and designed for performance and modularity. Current data indicates that Reth only accounts for 5.4% of all Ethereum execution-layer clients, limiting the scope of this vulnerability. Execution-layer clients are responsible for processing transactions and state updates, and calculating the state root to ensure the integrity of the blockchain's global state. This vulnerability could potentially cause some nodes to be unable to validate blocks and synchronize with the network.