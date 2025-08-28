Paraguay to invest $6 million in tokenized equity on Polkadot to develop Asuncion Innovation Valley

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Cointelegraph, Paraguay will invest 6 million US dollars to issue tokenized equity on the Polkadot blockchain to develop the Assuncion Innovation Valley. The project will cover the construction of hotels, universities and data centers.

