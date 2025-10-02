Paraguay’s Central Bank Weighs Bitcoin for National Reserves

The development, highlighted by market commentator Crypto Rover, has sparked widespread attention across the crypto community.

If confirmed, Paraguay would join a small but growing list of nations considering digital assets as part of their reserve holdings, following in the footsteps of El Salvador’s bold Bitcoin adoption strategy.

While no official statement has yet been released by the Central Bank of Paraguay, the mere possibility of such a decision underscores the increasing role of Bitcoin in global financial discussions.

The idea of sovereign Bitcoin reserves has gained momentum in recent years, especially as countries look for alternatives to the U.S. dollar in the face of shifting economic conditions.

Paraguay, with its strong position in renewable hydroelectric energy, has already attracted interest from Bitcoin miners, making the nation an emerging player in the digital asset space.

A formal confirmation or denial from Paraguay’s financial authorities will be critical in determining whether this move is exploratory or the start of a concrete policy shift. If the central bank proceeds, it could further legitimize Bitcoin as a reserve asset and potentially inspire similar moves from other Latin American nations.

