Path to $8 While a New RWA Token Outshines

Ripple (XRP) is once again in the spotlight as traders speculate whether the token can push toward $8 in the near future.

Its reputation as a reliable tool for bank-friendly cross-border payments remains its main selling point, a system of rails that institutions can plug into for smoother money transfers.

Each time Ripple secures another banking partner, the discussion around an XRP price rally comes alive. Yet this story is often confined to just one area: the payment vertical. XRP’s use cases do not often extend far beyond that sector, making its adoption less diverse than many would hope.

That limited scope is why the debate frequently turns toward alternatives, particularly Avalon X (AVLX), a project built around the RWA token concept that links investors directly to real estate.

By shifting the conversation from payments to real-world asset tokenization, Avalon X brings a broader utility play. Instead of only processing transactions faster, this RWA token strategy ties crypto to the largest asset class on the planet: property.

XRP Price in 2025: Slow Expansion Toward $8

At the time of writing, the XRP price sits at $3.03. Market capitalization has reached $180 billion, with daily trading volume surging 120.64% to $10.04 billion. These figures underscore a wave of renewed speculation but leave open the question of whether the XRP price will continue this momentum long enough to touch $8.

Analysts often note that XRP price growth depends more on bursts of interest around partnerships and news cycles than on structural expansion into new markets. That reality leaves XRP a relatively safe option in payments but not a leader when compared with the RWA token projects that are beginning to dominate discussions of blockchain’s real-world utility.

Source: TradingView

Avalon X: Turning Real Estate Into an RWA Token

Avalon X (AVLX) has stepped into the market with a very different angle. Built on the RWA token model, it enables investors to gain access to luxury property and travel perks through blockchain-based ownership.

This project is backed by Grupo Avalon, a developer with a track record that adds credibility rarely seen in the crypto arena. The group reports $103 million worth of completed developments, $548 million under construction, and $385 million in the pipeline – nearly $1 billion worth of projects tied to this RWA token venture.

Currently, Avalon X is in its first stage of release with the AVLX price set at $0.005. This creates a strong early-access opportunity for buyers seeking exposure before properties and utilities from the ecosystem are fully activated. Investors are not only buying into a digital asset but are attaching themselves to tangible, income-generating real estate.

Additionally, its smart contract is verified by CertiK, the leading blockchain security company, which guarantees the RWA token will operate free from underlying entrapments. Avalon X goes one step beyond mere ownership of the RWA token by providing lifestyle benefits.

Holders of tokens are entitled to discounted luxury vacation experiences, resort amenities of the affiliated partner resorts, and even chances of winning a deeded townhouse. This merging of speculative possibility with real-life benefits is something that the price storyline of XRP simply cannot match.

Avalon X’s position that it is superior to short-term flipping, but instead a token designed with appreciation value along with functional use. Merging RWA token design with functional use that investors have the opportunity to observe, it excels in comparison to a gamble.

Avalon X Rolls Out Huge $1 Million Community Giveaway

In efforts aimed at energizing community engagement, Avalon X has released a historic $1 million AVLX giveaway. The giveaway is aimed at stimulating early usage alongside generating recognition of the RWA token framework.

The campaign includes:

  • A $1 million AVLX prize pool
  • Deeded luxury townhouse, transferred via blockchain-protected documents

Eco Valley Townhouse Giveaway

This contest highlights how  Avalon X connects digital tokens with real-world values, escaping the typical XRP price hype cycle.

Whales See Security and Scarcity in Avalon X

Avalon X has attracted whales by prioritizing security, with its smart contract fully verified by CertiK. Tokenomics are designed with scarcity in mind. Out of the total 2 billion AVLX tokens, allocations are dedicated to presale rounds, staking pools, and ecosystem growth.

Additionally, 7% of the total supply has been earmarked for burning. This planned reduction ensures that the circulating supply decreases over time, encouraging upward pressure on the Avalon X RWA token price.

Compared with XRP price growth, which often reacts to external triggers, Avalon X shows a long-term scarcity model combined with utility. This dual benefit explains why large-scale investors are starting to pay attention.

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 26th that Hemi, the Bitcoin programmable layer project, has secured $15 million in a new funding round led by YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and HyperChain Capital, with participation from Breyer Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Crypto.com, DNA Fund, Selini Capital, Protein Capital, Quantstamp, and Web3.com Ventures. This brings the total raised to $30 million, which will be used to advance the development of a network that combines Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. This round of funding will support ecosystem expansion and subsequent token generation activities. The core of the Hemi stack is the Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM), designed to embed a full Bitcoin node within the EVM. Through cross-chain "tunneling" and a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it enables operations such as lending and asset portfolios on the Bitcoin network. Co-founder Jeff Garzik (an early Bitcoin core developer) stated that Bitcoin doesn't need a refactor, but rather supporting tools to unlock its potential. The project claims to have over 100,000 verified users and 400,000 community members, and has integrated or collaborated with over 70 projects, including Sushi, LayerZero, and MetaMask.
IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

In the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market, simplicity, efficiency, and stable returns remain paramount for investors. For those seeking passive income with minimal investment, cloud mining offers a promising option. This article will explain the principles and unique advantages of cloud mining, focusing on the industry-leading IOTA Miner platform. This platform specializes in cloud mining services for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Offering security, transparency, and a low barrier to entry, it helps investors earn daily profits. The Unique Charm of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been favored by investors worldwide for its ease of operation, low barriers to entry, and stable returns. Compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, cloud mining requires no expensive mining machines, complex technical requirements, or 24/7 maintenance. With trusted platforms like IOTA Miner, users can remotely rent computing power, which is then automatically processed by professional data centers to mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This significantly reduces equipment and maintenance costs while allowing investors to share in their daily returns. Whether beginners or veterans looking to expand their asset portfolio, cloud mining offers opportunities for passive income. IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit IOTA Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it an ideal choice for beginners of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows even beginners to quickly get started and easily begin their profitable journey. With IOTA Miner, laziness is a strategic move—no need to purchase expensive mining machines, endure the noise and heat, or worry about household electricity consumption. Leveraging professional mining farms worldwide and utilizing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the platform not only effectively reduces mining costs but also maintains environmental protection by feeding excess power back into the grid, achieving truly green mining. Over 9 million users worldwide have chosen and trusted IOTA Miner for its combination of stable returns and top-tier security. Without expensive equipment, users simply sign a contract via their computer or mobile phone to remotely rent powerful computing power, easily mining major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and automatically receive daily returns. No barriers to entry, lower risk—IOTA Miner is leading the new trend in cloud mining, making it easy for anyone to start their own passive income journey. Profit Potential IOTA Miner makes it easy to realize your dream of passive cryptocurrency income without expensive hardware or complex technology. Whether you’re a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP holder, you can leverage IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing power to steadily grow your wealth. Safe and Reliable Cloud Mining Platform In the volatile cryptocurrency market, security and trust are paramount. IOTA Miner offers industry-leading security and transparent operations to maximize the protection of user funds and returns. With its legal and compliant system and the trust of millions of users worldwide, it has become the choice of both novice and experienced investors, allowing you to focus on returns, not risks. Why Choose IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Signup Bonus: Sign up and receive a $15 newbie bonus, plus a steady $0.60 daily profit. Diversified Contracts: We offer a variety of hashrate contracts to meet different investment objectives and risk profiles. Stable Passive Income: Daily profits are automatically deposited into your wallet, with no additional effort required. Zero Technical Requirements: No hardware purchases or maintenance required. Global Support: Compatible with a wide range of major cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and more). Top-tier Security: Secure your funds and data with McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection. How to Get Started with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Register an Account Visit the official IOTA Miner website to create a free personal account. Choose a Mining Plan Choose the cryptocurrency cloud mining plan that suits your profit goals. Start Mining Now No hardware purchases required; IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing infrastructure will automatically run for you. Earn Daily Income Passive income is automatically settled daily, allowing your assets to steadily grow in value. Diverse IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Contracts IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of various investors. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, you’ll find a solution that’s right for you. These contracts offer stable returns, lower risk, and easy access to ongoing passive income. Join IOTA Miner and leverage the platform’s advanced mining technology and renewable energy support for an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. Summary IOTA Miner simplifies the complex mining process, allowing you to profit daily without having to maintain mining equipment. It combines user-friendliness, security, and stable returns, providing a convenient online channel for global investors. Join IOTA Miner and download the mobile app today
Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

By Jia Huan, ChainCatcher The 2025 bull market was like a hellish ordeal. On one hand, the crypto market, after losing $1.3 trillion in three months, rebounded, accompanied by wild volatility and countless margin calls. On the other hand, Bitcoin soared from a low of $40,000 in early 2024 to over $120,000, continuously breaking new highs. In terms of market sentiment, traders are mainly greedy (46.85%), with significant fear and neutral periods. They are facing a volatile trading environment and strong FOMO emotions. As X user Sha Po Lang said: This bull market is as difficult as hell, and only true believers can reap the fruits of victory! This article will focus on star traders in the crypto market, revealing the cruel side of the market through their gains and losses, as well as our response strategies. Can star traders also lose all their money? This hellish bull market isn't just a test for ordinary investors; it's also a test for star traders. They're often known for their high-risk, high-return strategies, but their experiences also highlight the brutality of the market. Below is a list of several well-known star traders: some specialize in long positions, some in short-term trading, some start with small capital, and some are extremely sensitive to macroeconomic trends. Yet, invariably, they all end up losing money or even going bankrupt. 1. James Wynn ● Trading Style: Bold and aggressive, primarily long PEPE and BTC. Good at capturing early opportunities in high-potential tokens, often adding to positions during price fluctuations. Frequently shares positions on social media to attract attention, but also attracts whales, with his position rebounding after hitting his stop-loss price multiple times. ● Peak performance: Achieved over 10,000 times profit through PEPE in the early stage, holding 1.23 billion BTC long orders; within 70 days, the floating profit increased from 0 to 87 million US dollars ● Losses: Multiple liquidations resulted in a loss of all profits and a loss of $23 million 2. Insider Brother qwatio ● Trading style: Sensitive to macroeconomic events, good at short-term operations, high winning rate. He has opened positions before key time points like an "insider trader" many times. ● Peak performance: Soared from $3 million in principal to $26 million; once made a profit of $2.15 million in 40 minutes, quickly doubling the profit by capturing the macro fluctuations of BTC and ETH ● Losses: Accounts ultimately returned to zero; $25.8 million lost in 3 hours due to leveraged short position liquidation; total losses reached over $28 million 3. AguilaTrades ● Trading style: Enthusiastic about high leverage and rolling positions, preferring BTC and ETH. Win rate relies on market trends, but neglects position diversification and emotion management, often returning to heavy positions immediately after losses. ● Peak performance: From $300,000 in principal to $41.7 million ● Loss: Loss of $37.6 million, with only $30,000 left in the account In addition, there are star traders such as Jason Leo, whose floating profits went from 700 million to zero, and suffered heavy losses in this hellish bull market. Lessons from Gains and Losses: Restraint and Rationality: The Ultimate Rules for Surviving a Bull Market Amidst the turbulent bull market, the trading performance of star traders serves as a mirror, revealing the harsh reality of the crypto market and serving as a reminder that only by restraining greed and maintaining a rational strategy can we survive. User X, Web3 Philosopher, commented: "Many people are actually gambling, but mistakenly believe they are trading. Many are actually gamblers, but claim to be traders." Gamblers are on the left and traders are on the right. The two seem to be only a fine line apart, but in fact there is a world of difference between them. The former often relies on luck and emotions, buying heavily at market highs and panic selling at market lows, ignoring timing and position control. The latter views the market as a battlefield and develops rigorous strategies: using technical analysis, fundamental research, and stop-loss mechanisms, diversifying the portfolio, and maintaining emotional neutrality. The three star traders introduced above also reached the altar, but in the end they all experienced a dramatic turn from the peak to zero because of their "red eyes". In a bull market, locking in profits is a key strategy to prevent wealth evaporation. Market volatility is volatile, and while prices can surge from lows, a pullback can often wipe out all gains. Promptly locking in principal provides a layer of insurance for your position, allowing you to leverage your profits and ensure long-term market survival. At the same time, we should strengthen emotional management. The emotions here do not only mean not getting carried away when suffering heavy losses, but also staying restrained and calm, analyzing where the strategy went wrong, and then making adjustments and starting over; it also means not showing off large orders, keeping a low profile, trading smartly, and protecting your funds from whale snipers. In this hellish bull market, glory and traps coexist. There is never a shortage of opportunities to make money in the cryptocurrency circle. What is lacking are investors who have restraint and rationality. Only they can survive the frenzy of greed and have the last laugh.
