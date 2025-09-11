Paul Atkins Pushes for On-Chain Capital Raising With Certainty

Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, delivered a keynote address at the OECD’s inaugural Roundtable on Global Financial Markets in Paris. He advocated for clear rules that facilitate innovation, increase international collaboration and lower obstacles for entrepreneurs raising capital on-chain.

Paul Atkins Pledges Framework To Ease Legal Doubts Regarding Crypto

In his keynote speech, the SEC chair that the agency will cease to rely on selective enforcement but offer predictable rules. The SEC chair emphasized that entrepreneurs must be able to raise capital without facing endless legal uncertainty.

He said that most crypto tokens cannot be classified as securities. He criticized past SEC approaches that forced crypto firms to spend more resources on legal defenses than on building businesses. According to Atkins, this act drove jobs and innovation abroad.

He further said that the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative is designed to modernize regulations and give digital platforms the ability to offer trading, lending, and staking under one regulatory framework.

Paul Atkins vowed to change that by fostering a business climate that encourages startups and innovators to build in the United States. President Trump has directed the SEC to lead efforts that will make America the world’s crypto capital, with regulators aligning their work under a new blueprint from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

Atkins Stresses Global Cooperation and Technology’s Role in Future Finance

Atkins also highlighted the importance of international cooperation. He commended the early adoption of the MiCA framework for digital assets in Europe and asked for a deeper cooperation between the U.S. and the European Union. Senate Democrats also released their Clarity Act framework, showing their support towards clearer rules for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Paul Atkins also explained how the technology of artificial intelligence is transforming the world of finance. He described the rise of “agentic finance.” These are autonomous AI systems can execute trades and manage risk at speeds far beyond human capability.

Atkins claimed that integration of AI and blockchain would decrease expenditures, accelerate trading and provide investors with an opportunity to use tools, previously available only in Wall Street. He emphasized that regulators should not hinder innovation. Paul Atkins ended by restating the mission of the SEC which is to protect the investors as well as keeping the markets fair.

Paul Atkins closed by reaffirming that the SEC’s mission remains protecting investors and maintaining fair markets. This will ensure that digital innovation keep investors safe while entrepreneurs have enough room to grow.

