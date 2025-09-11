Paul Atkins Pushes for On-Chain Capital Raising With Certainty

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 10:40
Union
U$0.00957+1.16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.833+0.54%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194506-2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10066-0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01723+7.57%

Paul Atkins, Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, delivered a keynote address at the OECD’s inaugural Roundtable on Global Financial Markets in Paris. He advocated for clear rules that facilitate innovation, increase international collaboration and lower obstacles for entrepreneurs raising capital on-chain.

Paul Atkins Pledges Framework To Ease Legal Doubts Regarding Crypto

In his keynote speech, the SEC chair that the agency will cease to rely on selective enforcement but offer predictable rules. The SEC chair emphasized that entrepreneurs must be able to raise capital without facing endless legal uncertainty.

He said that most crypto tokens cannot be classified as securities. He criticized past SEC approaches that forced crypto firms to spend more resources on legal defenses than on building businesses. According to Atkins, this act drove jobs and innovation abroad.

He further said that the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative is designed to modernize regulations and give digital platforms the ability to offer trading, lending, and staking under one regulatory framework.

Paul Atkins vowed to change that by fostering a business climate that encourages startups and innovators to build in the United States. President Trump has directed the SEC to lead efforts that will make America the world’s crypto capital, with regulators aligning their work under a new blueprint from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

Atkins Stresses Global Cooperation and Technology’s Role in Future Finance

Atkins also highlighted the importance of international cooperation. He commended the early adoption of the MiCA framework for digital assets in Europe and asked for a deeper cooperation between the U.S. and the European Union. Senate Democrats also released their Clarity Act framework, showing their support towards clearer rules for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry.

Paul Atkins also explained how the technology of artificial intelligence is transforming the world of finance. He described the rise of “agentic finance.” These are autonomous AI systems can execute trades and manage risk at speeds far beyond human capability.

Atkins claimed that integration of AI and blockchain would decrease expenditures, accelerate trading and provide investors with an opportunity to use tools, previously available only in Wall Street. He emphasized that regulators should not hinder innovation. Paul Atkins ended by restating the mission of the SEC which is to protect the investors as well as keeping the markets fair.

Paul Atkins closed by reaffirming that the SEC’s mission remains protecting investors and maintaining fair markets. This will ensure that digital innovation keep investors safe while entrepreneurs have enough room to grow.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/paul-atkins-pushes-for-on-chain-capital-raising-with-certainty/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Solana (SOL) could be next to pull off a major price run after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), according to Bitwise's Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who claims there are available ingredients for an "epic end-of-year run."
Solana
SOL$223.58+2.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,207.07+2.46%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0375+5.95%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/11 09:06
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1419-7.67%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000142-0.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002584-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume
Gorbagana
GOR$0.01122-9.35%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0938+15.23%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:59
Share

Trending News

More

Solana could be next to see big institutional returns after Bitcoin and Ethereum: Bitwise

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

BlockDAG Leads the Presale Crypto List vs BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge & Neo Pepe