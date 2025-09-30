Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership

TLDR

SEC Chair Paul Atkins has identified cryptocurrency as the agency’s top priority in regulatory discussions.

At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable, Atkins emphasized the need for aligned regulatory frameworks between the SEC and CFTC.

The SEC is shifting its focus from enforcement actions to policy development, aiming to support innovation in the cryptocurrency sector.

Paul Atkins emphasized that fragmented regulations have driven businesses offshore and harmed U.S. market competitiveness.

The SEC and CFTC are collaborating on initiatives such as Project Crypto and the CFTC Crypto Sprint to enhance digital asset regulation.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has stated that cryptocurrency is now the agency’s top priority. His remarks were made during an informal media session and underscored the growing importance of digital assets in regulatory discussions. Atkins highlighted the growing demand for clarity on how digital assets should be regulated in the U.S.

Atkins, speaking with reporters including Eleanor Terrett, stressed that the SEC’s focus on cryptocurrency aligns with the agency’s broader mission of protecting investors. He emphasized that clear regulatory frameworks are necessary to ensure market fairness and global competitiveness. According to him, the United States cannot afford to lose its leadership in global finance.

Paul Atkins Pushes for Clearer Crypto Regulations

At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization, Paul Atkins discussed the importance of aligning regulatory efforts between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). He noted that fragmented oversight in the past had driven entrepreneurs to other jurisdictions. However, with increased cooperation between the two agencies, the aim is to create unified regulations that benefit U.S. markets.

Atkins pointed out that duplicative rulebooks had been a major obstacle for businesses, particularly in the cryptocurrency space. Moving forward, he believes harmonization will offer more clarity and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens. This shift is critical in strengthening America’s position in the global financial system.

SEC Shifts Focus to Crypto Policy Development

Paul Atkins further indicated that the SEC’s shift towards policy development marks a significant change in its approach to crypto. Instead of focusing solely on enforcement, the SEC now aims to support innovation through new rules. One example of this is the SEC’s innovation exemption rules, which are designed to ease the launch of crypto products.

Atkins also mentioned that cooperation between the SEC and the CFTC does not imply a merger of the two agencies. Instead, their efforts will complement each other to enhance market conditions. Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham expressed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of aligning regulatory frameworks to lower costs and encourage responsible innovation.

Both agencies are collaborating on ongoing initiatives, including Project Crypto and the CFTC Crypto Sprint. These initiatives aim to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. As Paul Atkins and Caroline Pham noted, their cooperation will strengthen U.S. financial markets without creating overlapping regulations.

