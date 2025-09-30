ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins has identified cryptocurrency as the agency’s top priority in regulatory discussions. At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable, Atkins emphasized the need for aligned regulatory frameworks between the SEC and CFTC. The SEC is shifting its focus from enforcement actions to policy development, aiming to support innovation in the cryptocurrency sector. Paul [...] The post Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins has identified cryptocurrency as the agency’s top priority in regulatory discussions. At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable, Atkins emphasized the need for aligned regulatory frameworks between the SEC and CFTC. The SEC is shifting its focus from enforcement actions to policy development, aiming to support innovation in the cryptocurrency sector. Paul [...] The post Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership appeared first on CoinCentral.

Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership

By: Coincentral
2025/09/30 19:01
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

TLDR

  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins has identified cryptocurrency as the agency’s top priority in regulatory discussions.
  • At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable, Atkins emphasized the need for aligned regulatory frameworks between the SEC and CFTC.
  • The SEC is shifting its focus from enforcement actions to policy development, aiming to support innovation in the cryptocurrency sector.
  • Paul Atkins emphasized that fragmented regulations have driven businesses offshore and harmed U.S. market competitiveness.
  • The SEC and CFTC are collaborating on initiatives such as Project Crypto and the CFTC Crypto Sprint to enhance digital asset regulation.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has stated that cryptocurrency is now the agency’s top priority. His remarks were made during an informal media session and underscored the growing importance of digital assets in regulatory discussions. Atkins highlighted the growing demand for clarity on how digital assets should be regulated in the U.S.

Atkins, speaking with reporters including Eleanor Terrett, stressed that the SEC’s focus on cryptocurrency aligns with the agency’s broader mission of protecting investors. He emphasized that clear regulatory frameworks are necessary to ensure market fairness and global competitiveness. According to him, the United States cannot afford to lose its leadership in global finance.

Paul Atkins Pushes for Clearer Crypto Regulations

At the SEC-CFTC Joint Roundtable on Harmonization, Paul Atkins discussed the importance of aligning regulatory efforts between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). He noted that fragmented oversight in the past had driven entrepreneurs to other jurisdictions. However, with increased cooperation between the two agencies, the aim is to create unified regulations that benefit U.S. markets.

Atkins pointed out that duplicative rulebooks had been a major obstacle for businesses, particularly in the cryptocurrency space. Moving forward, he believes harmonization will offer more clarity and reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens. This shift is critical in strengthening America’s position in the global financial system.

SEC Shifts Focus to Crypto Policy Development

Paul Atkins further indicated that the SEC’s shift towards policy development marks a significant change in its approach to crypto. Instead of focusing solely on enforcement, the SEC now aims to support innovation through new rules. One example of this is the SEC’s innovation exemption rules, which are designed to ease the launch of crypto products.

Atkins also mentioned that cooperation between the SEC and the CFTC does not imply a merger of the two agencies. Instead, their efforts will complement each other to enhance market conditions. Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham expressed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of aligning regulatory frameworks to lower costs and encourage responsible innovation.

Both agencies are collaborating on ongoing initiatives, including Project Crypto and the CFTC Crypto Sprint. These initiatives aim to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets. As Paul Atkins and Caroline Pham noted, their cooperation will strengthen U.S. financial markets without creating overlapping regulations.

The post Paul Atkins: SEC Focuses on Crypto Regulation for Global Leadership appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2586-0.19%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01097+8.82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008018-0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07786-17.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0.1945-1.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04397-2.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.09602+0.82%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,333.45
$102,333.45$102,333.45

-1.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,341.54
$3,341.54$3,341.54

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2595
$2.2595$2.2595

-0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.25
$158.25$158.25

-1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0400
$1.0400$1.0400

-4.16%