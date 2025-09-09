Paxos proposes USDH stablecoin with 95% buybacks to boost HYPE ecosystem

2025/09/09 14:28
Key Takeaways

Paxos has unveiled USDH, a Hyperliquid-aligned stablecoin with a built-in HYPE rewards system, targeting institutional adoption and regulatory compliance. Hyperliquid remains a DeFi leader with strong trading volumes and whale activity.

Paxos, a provider of stablecoin infrastructure, has announced plans to introduce USDH – A new stablecoin crafted as “Hyperliquid-first” and fully compliant with regulatory frameworks such as the GENIUS Act and MiCA standards.

According to the firm,

Details of the Paxos – Hyperliquid partnership

The announcement, made public, highlights a unique tokenomics model wherein 95% of the interest earned from USDH reserves will be used to buy back Hyperliquid’s native token – HYPE.

Paxos will then redistribute the returns among users, validators, and partner protocols.

At the same time, it will also roll out USDH across HyperEVM and HyperCore. This will be aimed at attracting institutional investors and fintech platforms by linking to global banking systems and complying with regulatory standards.

Leveraging its network of more than 70 financial partners across the U.S, EU, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Latin America, Paxos will distribute USDH efficiently while maintaining compliance with local regulations.

Community reactions

Industry observers have lauded the USDH proposal from @withAUSD, @raincards, @LayerZero_Core, and @EtherFi as the most robust submission to date.

According to Rob Hadick, for instance, the proposal combines Paxos’ infrastructure, Rain’s spending tools, LayerZero’s interoperability, and Ether.fi’s vault expertise. He also noted that this proposal avoids scaling and counterparty issues seen in others, establishing a strong base for USDH’s transformative potential.

He added, 

What’s more?

Meanwhile, Hyperliquid continues to dominate decentralized perpetual futures, generating $106M revenue on $400 billion trading volume – Holding a 70% market share.

Consequently, HYPE surged from $43 to $50.97, with the volume up 83% – Reflecting renewed on-chain activity and fresh whale accumulation. At press time, it was trading at $51.40 after a hike of 9.34% in the last 24 hours.

With the upcoming USDH stablecoin and its rewards mechanism, Hyperliquid is set to strengthen its foothold. This will help bridge mainstream adoption with regulatory-compliant DeFi innovation. 

Next: Worldcoin Treasury push sparks 100% price gains, but how far is the ATH now?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/paxos-proposes-usdh-stablecoin-with-95-buybacks-to-boost-hype-ecosystem/

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/paxos-proposes-usdh-stablecoin-with-95-buybacks-to-boost-hype-ecosystem/
