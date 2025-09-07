Paxos: Submitted a proposal to support USDH stablecoin and allocate proceeds to HYPE token repurchase

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, stablecoin infrastructure company Paxos has submitted a proposal to support HyperLiquid's stablecoin, USDH. According to the announcement, 95% of the interest earned on the USDH reserve will be used to repurchase Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE, and redistribute it to users, validators, and partner protocols. Paxos Labs, a newly formed Paxos subsidiary, will lead this initiative. Paxos Labs has acquired Molecular Labs, the infrastructure company behind LHYPE and WHLP. LHYPE and WHLP have been supporting the Hyperliquid ecosystem since the launch of HyperEVM.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.