Paxos Unveils USDH Proposal V2 with PayPal/Venmo Access

Paxos released USDH Proposal V2 on September 10, outlining three upgrades: HYPE availability on PayPal and Venmo, free USDH on/off-ramps, and $20 million in ecosystem incentives. Paxos will only earn revenue after USDH hits its TVL target, with fees capped at 5% and paid in HYPE. As a regulated stablecoin issuer, Paxos plans compliant global issuance, starting with markets like Europe. The update aims to scale USDH distribution while aligning incentives across users, partners, and builders.
