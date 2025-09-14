Developers of an altcoin have announced the date for the final penalty-free transition for the long-running transition period.
Continue Reading: Pay Attention to This Date for the Major Altcoin – Penalties Will Be Imposed on Users Who Fail to Comply
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.