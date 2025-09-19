The post PayPal Expands First PYUSD Stablecoin Across 8 Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal expands PYUSD to 8 new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche PYUSD0 enables cross-chain transfers and full compatibility with the original token Stablecoin market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, says US Treasury New PYUSD0 Version Boosts Cross-Chain Transfers PayPal has announced the expansion of its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin to eight new blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. At the same time, two existing versions on Berachain and Flow will be upgraded to the PYUSD0 standard. The company also confirmed support for the Stellar network, further broadening accessibility. This expansion leverages LayerZero infrastructure and the Stargate Hydra bridge, enabling issuance, burning, and cross-chain transfers of PYUSD0. Developers say the new version is fully fungible with the original PYUSD, allowing users to freely transfer assets across supported blockchains. PYUSD in the Stablecoin Market With this update, PYUSD is no longer limited to Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum—it now spans multiple networks, making it one of the most accessible stablecoins, though still trailing market leaders. According to CoinGecko, USDT operates on 12 networks with a market cap of $171.2 billion, while USDC covers 25 networks and has a $74.3 billion market cap. In comparison, PYUSD ranks 11th with around $1.3 billion. PayPal USD PYUSD Market Cap. Source: CoinGecko The stablecoin market continues to grow. In April 2025, the US Treasury projected that total stablecoin volume could surge from $295 billion to $2 trillion by 2028. This growth was further boosted by the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, the first comprehensive regulation of stablecoins in the United States. LayerZero Labs CEO Brian Pellegrino described stablecoins as “the killer app within the crypto ecosystem,” highlighting PayPal’s integration as part of a shift toward a seamless, borderless financial system. “With PYUSD0, PayPal USD expands its reach and… The post PayPal Expands First PYUSD Stablecoin Across 8 Blockchains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights PayPal expands PYUSD to 8 new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche PYUSD0 enables cross-chain transfers and full compatibility with the original token Stablecoin market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, says US Treasury New PYUSD0 Version Boosts Cross-Chain Transfers PayPal has announced the expansion of its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin to eight new blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. At the same time, two existing versions on Berachain and Flow will be upgraded to the PYUSD0 standard. The company also confirmed support for the Stellar network, further broadening accessibility. This expansion leverages LayerZero infrastructure and the Stargate Hydra bridge, enabling issuance, burning, and cross-chain transfers of PYUSD0. Developers say the new version is fully fungible with the original PYUSD, allowing users to freely transfer assets across supported blockchains. PYUSD in the Stablecoin Market With this update, PYUSD is no longer limited to Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum—it now spans multiple networks, making it one of the most accessible stablecoins, though still trailing market leaders. According to CoinGecko, USDT operates on 12 networks with a market cap of $171.2 billion, while USDC covers 25 networks and has a $74.3 billion market cap. In comparison, PYUSD ranks 11th with around $1.3 billion. PayPal USD PYUSD Market Cap. Source: CoinGecko The stablecoin market continues to grow. In April 2025, the US Treasury projected that total stablecoin volume could surge from $295 billion to $2 trillion by 2028. This growth was further boosted by the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, the first comprehensive regulation of stablecoins in the United States. LayerZero Labs CEO Brian Pellegrino described stablecoins as “the killer app within the crypto ecosystem,” highlighting PayPal’s integration as part of a shift toward a seamless, borderless financial system. “With PYUSD0, PayPal USD expands its reach and…

PayPal Expands First PYUSD Stablecoin Across 8 Blockchains

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:45
1
1$0.011972+132.10%
SEI
SEI$0.3241-4.11%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07888+13.88%
Capverse
CAP$0.15232-3.25%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%

Key Highlights

  • PayPal expands PYUSD to 8 new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche
  • PYUSD0 enables cross-chain transfers and full compatibility with the original token
  • Stablecoin market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028, says US Treasury

New PYUSD0 Version Boosts Cross-Chain Transfers

PayPal has announced the expansion of its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin to eight new blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. At the same time, two existing versions on Berachain and Flow will be upgraded to the PYUSD0 standard. The company also confirmed support for the Stellar network, further broadening accessibility.

This expansion leverages LayerZero infrastructure and the Stargate Hydra bridge, enabling issuance, burning, and cross-chain transfers of PYUSD0. Developers say the new version is fully fungible with the original PYUSD, allowing users to freely transfer assets across supported blockchains.

PYUSD in the Stablecoin Market

With this update, PYUSD is no longer limited to Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum—it now spans multiple networks, making it one of the most accessible stablecoins, though still trailing market leaders. According to CoinGecko, USDT operates on 12 networks with a market cap of $171.2 billion, while USDC covers 25 networks and has a $74.3 billion market cap. In comparison, PYUSD ranks 11th with around $1.3 billion.

PayPal USD PYUSD Market Cap. Source: CoinGecko

The stablecoin market continues to grow. In April 2025, the US Treasury projected that total stablecoin volume could surge from $295 billion to $2 trillion by 2028. This growth was further boosted by the GENIUS Act, passed in July 2025, the first comprehensive regulation of stablecoins in the United States.

LayerZero Labs CEO Brian Pellegrino described stablecoins as “the killer app within the crypto ecosystem,” highlighting PayPal’s integration as part of a shift toward a seamless, borderless financial system.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11110/pay-pal-expands-pyusd-stablecoin-across-eight-new-blockchains

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2391+1.27%
MANTRA
OM$0.2116-3.46%
OP
OP$0.8025-2.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
XRP
XRP$3.0101-3.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001888-9.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 22:10
Share
Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange’s reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of […] The post Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 22:40
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

Coinbase Hits $112B in Reserves – A Four-Year High

Best Crypto To Buy Now, In 2025: Is Dogecoin Loosing Steam While Pepeto Rises

Trump Considers New CFTC Chair Pick Amid Brian Quintenz’s Clash With Winklevoss