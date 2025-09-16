Paypal is igniting a new era in peer-to-peer payments, unleashing personalized links and imminent crypto integration that supercharge global money movement across wallets, apps, and digital ecosystems. Paypal Advances Peer-to-Peer Strategy With Upcoming Crypto Functionality Payments giant Paypal announced on Sept. 15 the launch of Paypal links, describing it as “a new way to send […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paypal-expands-peer-to-peer-payments-with-crypto-options-coming-to-global-wallets/