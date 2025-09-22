PayPal invests in Stablecoin, a L1 blockchain network focused on stablecoins, to expand the issuance, utility, and liquidity of PYUSD

PANews reported on September 22nd that Stable, the USDT-powered Layer 1 blockchain network, announced that users will be able to use PayPal's stablecoin, PYUSD, for commercial and financial transactions on the Stable chain. Furthermore, PayPal Ventures, the global venture capital arm of PayPal, also participated in Stable's latest funding round.
Stable will integrate PYUSD into the Stable Chain, leveraging its recent LayerZero integration to programmatically enable interoperability between blockchains. Stable will also explore cross-chain compatibility and deposit and withdrawal capabilities for PYUSD, unlocking new use cases for the stablecoin across diverse blockchain ecosystems. Stable and PayPal have also agreed to explore potential new product development around payments and stablecoin utility in the coming months.