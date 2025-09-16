PayPal Launches Shareable ‘PayPal links’ P2P Payment Service With Upcoming Crypto Support

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 02:56
CROSS
CROSS$0.23224-3.68%
Octavia
VIA$0.015+2.73%
SOON
SOON$0.3077-4.70%

PayPal has launched a new P2P feature that allows users to send and request payments via shareable links. The company says it will soon support crypto, enabling cross-border, instantaneous P2P transactions that can be initiated from virtually any digital space.

Dubbed “PayPal links,” the new service is available now. It remains unclear, however, when full crypto support will roll out. According to a Sept. 15 press release, Bitcoin, Ethereum, PYUSD, “and more” will receive direct integration “soon.”

As Coinspeaker reported in July, PayPal recently rolled out a new “Pay with Crypto” service, enabling US merchants to accept payments from over 100 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

PayPal Expands Crypto Integration Strategy

“PayPal links” and “Pay with Crypto” each offer instant or near-instant settlement for users globally, though there are some market restrictions which may vary between the two. Pay with Crypto is primarily aimed at business-to-consumer transactions and thus offers savings for merchants that hold funds in PYUSD. Meanwhile, PayPal links is mostly focused on peer-to-peer transactions which, depending on local laws, are often non-taxable.

PayPal has demonstrated a renewed commitment to expanding cryptocurrency integration throughout its suite of products and services. The firm’s PYUSD stablecoin, for example, recently expanded to the Arbitrum network after previously being available exclusively on the Ethereum and Solana networks.

Ultimately, as Coinspeaker reported in February, PayPal intends to shore up both its P2P and B2B markets in hopes of spurring greater industry adoption of its stablecoin throughout 2025 and beyond. Michelle Gill, PayPal’s general manager for small business and financial services group, said the company’s strategy is to reach as many small to medium-sized businesses as possible. Per Gill, the company hopes to achieve PYUSD integration with 20 million small and medium-sized businesses while simultaneously increasing individual user adoption.

next

The post PayPal Launches Shareable ‘PayPal links’ P2P Payment Service With Upcoming Crypto Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006142-1.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.60%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2869-6.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.9437+6.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention