PayPal partners with LayerZero to expand PYUSD to Tron, Avalanche and Aptos

By: Fxstreet
2025/09/19 07:40
SEI
SEI$0.348+5.93%
  • PayPal plans to launch PYUSD on Tron, Avalanche and Aptos in partnership with LayerZero.
  • PayPal USD will use the ticker PYUSD0 on the new chains while maintaining fungibility and interoperability with native networks.
  • PYUSD was first launched on Ethereum before expansion to Solana and the Layer 2 network Arbitrum.

PayPal is partnering with LayerZero to expand its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), to newer chains, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Ink, Sei, and Stable.

PYUSD set to go live on Tron, Avalanche and Aptos

PayPal plans to expand its PYUSD stablecoin to newer blockchains, including Tron, Avalanche, and Aptos, in collaboration with interoperability protocol LayerZero, according to a statement on Thursday.

The stablecoin will be rolled out across various networks via the bridging platform Stargate Hydra as a permissionless token, PYUSD0, utilizing LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard.

"By working together, we will enable PYUSD to reach new markets faster while maintaining compliance and composability from day one," said David Weber, Head of Ecosystem for PayPal USD.

LayerZero will enable the minting, burning, and deployment of PYUSD0 across new blockchains, while preserving composability with all existing networks and applications.

PYUSD0 will remain fully fungible and interoperable with native PYUSD, ensuring that it maintains a stable peg with the US Dollar. Holders can also move their PYUSD seamlessly across blockchains when in self-custody, without relying on traditional centralized banking infrastructure.

"As the stablecoin market continues its rapid growth beyond $270 billion, innovations like this are essential for creating the seamless, interoperable financial infrastructure that users and developers demand," Weber added.

Aptos claims to be the Move-chain launch partner for PYUSD0, combining its infrastructure with PYUSD's liquidity to support real-world payments.

PayPal was among the first mainstream fintech firms to roll out a stablecoin in 2023 with the launch of PYUSD initially on Ethereum before expanding to Solana and Arbitrum.

Other fintech companies have since followed the trend, including Fiserv, which announced in June that it will launch its FIUSD stablecoin by the end of the year.

The move reflects an increased demand for stablecoins since the passage of the GENIUS Act in July.

Top financial firms, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, have all expressed interest in stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has applauded the SEC's approval of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion into an ETF. For context, this Grayscale fund holds ADA, along with other high-caliber crypto assets such as XRP, Ethereum, Solana, and Bitcoin.Visit Website
Capverse
CAP$0.15736+0.38%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/19 00:16
Share
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$247.35+0.27%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000793-2.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
Share
Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, believes an XRP supply shock is only a matter of time. In a recent podcast, he warned retail investors not to sell their holdings.Visit Website
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3364+9.39%
XRP
XRP$3.0775-0.51%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001047+2.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 23:38
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP

Coinbase ‘1k Shib Index’ Spurs Talk of Shiba Inu ETF Arrival

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered