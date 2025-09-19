PayPal Stablecoin Tops $1.3 Billion as PYUSD Expands to Tron, Avalanche

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:51
1
1$0.0136+344.00%
SEI
SEI$0.3442+3.30%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07629+0.83%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06975-2.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816+1.25%

In brief

  • LayerZero extended PYUSD’s presence to nine additional blockchains.
  • PYUSD0 tokens represent a bridged version of PayPal’s stablecoin.
  • The stablecoin had a market capitalization of $1.3 billion on Thursday.

PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin expanded to nine new blockchains on Thursday after LayerZero, an interoperability protocol, unveiled additional support for the token in a blog post.

The stablecoin, which was introduced two years ago, can now be used on Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron, LayerZero said. The expansion was enabled through Stargate, a bridge connecting over 80 blockchains that was acquired by LayerZero last month.

PayPal’s first payment service debuted nearly a decade before Bitcoin’s first block was mined, but the firm has faced stiff competition within the cryptosphere. Stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle have had years to refine their products, but PYUSD is still fairly new.

Paypal’s stablecoin had a market capitalization of $1.3 billion on Thursday, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Although that represented an all-time high in terms of PYUD’s adoption, Tether and Circle’s stablecoins were worth $171 billion and $74 million, respectively.

PYUSD’s footprint may be relatively small, but it’s still among the top options for corporate users, according to a recent survey conducted by EY-Parthennon. Among respondents, 36% of corporations said they use PYUSD, making it more popular than Ethena’s USDe and Sky Protocol’s USDS. Both stablecoins have larger market capitalizations than PYUSD.

When bridged to various networks through Stargate, PayPal’s stablecoin is represented through PYUSD0 tokens. The dynamic mirrors wrapped Bitcoin, with funds moved outside its native ecosystem represented by tokens like WBTC and cbBTC.

“Innovations like this are essential for creating the seamless, interoperable financial infrastructure that users and developers demand,” David Weber, head of ecosystem for PayPal USD said in a statement, noting that the stablecoin sector recently grew past $270 million.

PayPal’s product is powered by LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) Standard. Tether’s USDT0 token uses the same infrastructure, as well as the Frontier Stable Token, a stablecoin introduced by the state of Wyoming last month.

Earlier this week, PayPal said that users would be able to make peer-to-peer payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD using a new tool. The product, called PayPal Links, is expected to roll out in the U.S. first, while expanding to overseas markets in the coming months.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340290/paypals-stablecoin-1-3-billion-pyusd-expands-tron-avalanche

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Phoenix Group published a report on the highest ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. Chainlink leads the rankings.
Allo
RWA$0.005895-4.73%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 09:00
Share
Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

The post Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is facing criticism for insufficient support of free speech. After Charlie Kirk’s murder last week, the community has been silent on Trump’s new wave of McCarthyist mass firings. Many of the same personalities who spent President Biden’s term defending free speech are either silent or actively gloating about this situation. One thing is certain: crypto has changed in the last few years. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto, Free Speech, and Charlie Kirk Bitcoin was invented with libertarian principles to be trustless and borderless, and free speech has long been a crucial issue for the crypto community. Many prominent community figures strenuously pushed back against deplatforming under Biden’s Presidency, calling it a free speech violation. Now, however, a new crisis clearly shows how far the space has transformed. Since the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk last week, President Trump has stirred up a mass firing campaign, targeting teachers, government workers, and ordinary citizens for alleged social media comments. Last night, the FCC threatened ABC with the removal of its license, compelling the channel to cancel a popular talk show. This seems like a pretty open-and-shut free speech issue, but many crypto leaders apparently don’t see it that way. The main reaction has been silence, causing some industry veterans to criticize this apparent hypocrisy. It’s very telling that all of the advocacy groups in crypto who claimed “money is speech” when Roman Storm was tried in the Tornado Cash trial are silent now Crypto is about protecting freedoms in government overreach. Free speech is under attack and you’re afraid to stand up? — Zack Guzmán (@zGuz) September 18, 2025 Since the crypto community rallied in support of free speech earlier this year, even winning significant support, this silence is particularly noteworthy. Sponsored Sponsored These same leaders are often very close to…
Threshold
T$0.0171-1.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.628-1.12%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01455+0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 09:18
Share
PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Payments giant PayPal is broadening the reach of its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), by integrating it across eight additional blockchains, primarily through LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge. This move aims to create a permissionless and fully fungible version of PYUSD, dubbed PYUSD0, which will facilitate seamless interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. The supported chains include Tron, [...]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06973-2.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+1.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1331+1.83%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 09:33
Share

Trending News

More

RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Charlie Kirk’s Murder, MAGA Fallout, And Crypto Industry’s Silence

PayPal Launches Stablecoin on Tron, Avalanche & 6 More Blockchains

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025