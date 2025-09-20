PayPal’s $1.3B Digital Dollar Gets Expanded to Avalanche, Aptos, Tron, Others

Payments firm PayPal’s (PYPL) U.S. dollar stablecoin is being introduced to nine more blockchains by interoperability protocol LayerZero ZRO$1.8432, expanding the token beyond the four blockchains — Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum and Stellar — where it’s natively issued.

LayerZero integrated PayPal USD PYUSD$0.9995, issued by fintech firm Paxos, into its Hydra Stargate system, creating a permissionless version of the token dubbed PYUSD0 that’s one-to-one interchangeable with the underlying stablecoin.

The move makes the token available on Abstract, Aptos, Avalanche, Ink, Sei, Stable, and Tron, while existing community-issued versions on Berachain and Flow will convert automatically.

PayPal launched its PYUSD in 2023 as one of the first major payments firm-backed stablecoins. With LayerZero’s expansion, the token aims to reach new markets more quickly and provide a dollar-pegged stablecoin within the crypto economy.

Currently, PYUSD has a supply of $1.3 billion, up from around $520 million at the beginning of this year, RWA.xyz data shows.

