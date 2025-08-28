PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1063 vs. 7.1108 previous

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:00
On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1063 as compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1108 and 7.1479 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71063-vs-71108-previous-202508280120

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

2025/08/28 15:10
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

2025/05/16 20:00
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

2025/08/28 14:22
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
