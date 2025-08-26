‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Now Has The Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Any DC Project

Well, I’ve done my digging, and at this point I am going to declare that yes, Peacemaker season 2 is the highest Rotten Tomatoes critic-scored live-action DC offering ever. (My title was too short to include animated features, some of which are above it).

Now increasing to a 99% score, that tops the 98% of Doom Patrol, the 96% of Watchmen and the 94%, 95%s of The Dark Knight and The Penguin respectively.

The caveat here is that there are just a couple seasons at 100%, I believe a few in Doom Patrol and Legends of Tomorrow. However, I am discounting those because they have maybe 7-10 reviews in to hit that number, where Peacemaker’s 99% is from 91 reviews and it’s the only certified fresh season.

I think a common reaction to this news may be, “what, really?” Episode 1 of Peacemaker season 2 aired this past week, and while it was perfectly good, I’d say the start was not exactly 99% quality. However, of course, critics have seen more episodes, and I believe that’s the first five.

Why only the first five? James Gunn and those around him have been hyping up the final three episodes of Peacemaker season 2, and allegedly they’re so game-changing that Gunn hasn’t even shown them to his own publicist, much less dozens of critics who would be much more prone to leak what happens there. So, I supposed the first five get that 99%, and if the last three are as good as they’re supposed to be, maybe it can stay there. Once you drop from 100%, you’re never going back up to that, of course.

So, I spent a very, very long time to find the Rotten Tomatoes scores from every live-action DC show or movie, which includes the DCU, DCEU, Nolan Batman, Reeves Batman, The Arrowverse and all the disconnected movies and shows that stood on their own. Check it out:

Peacemaker season 2 (Gunn) – 99%

Doom Patrol – 98%

Watchmen – 96%

The Penguin – 95%

The Dark Knight – 94%

Stargirl – 94%

Peacemaker season 1 (Gunn) – 93%

Wonder Woman – 93%

Swamp Thing – 92%

Black Lightning – 92%

Naomi – 91%

The Suicide Squad (Gunn) – 90%

Shazam! – 90%

Legends of Tomorrow – 89%

Titans – 89%

Superman and Lois – 88%

Superman: The Movie – 88%

Superman II: – 88%

Supergirl (Show) – 88%

The Dark Knight Rises – 87%

Arrow – 86%

The Batman – 85%

Batman Begins – 85%

The Flash (Show) – 85%

Superman (Gunn) – 83%

Batwoman – 83%

Batman Returns – 82%

Sandman – 81%

Krypton – 80%

Smallville – 78%

Birds of Prey – 78%

Blue Beetle – 78%

Gotham – 77%

Batman – 77%

Superman Returns – 72%

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 71%

The Flash (1990 movie) – 71%

Joker – 68%

Pennyworth – 66%

Aquaman – 66%

Watchmen – 64%

The Flash – 64%

Powerless – 61%

Wonder Woman 1984 – 58%

Man of Steel – 56%

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – 49%

Constantine – 46%

Batman Forever – 41%

Justice League – 39%

Black Adam – 38%

Superman III – 31%

Joker: Folie a Deux – 31%

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice – 29%

Gotham Knights – 27%

Suicide Squad – 26%

Green Lantern – 25%

Supergirl – 20%

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace – 14%

Jonah Hex – 11%

Batman and Robin – 11%

Steel – 8%

Catwoman – 8%

Batgirl – Allegedly so bad it was killed and never released

Well, how many have you seen?