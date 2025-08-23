Pendle Price Nears $6.5 Wall, Breakout Could Trigger Run to $10 Target

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/23 19:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.682+10.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01423+7.15%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003007+13.34%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.949+9.23%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000893+13.90%

TLDR:

  • Pendle trades at $5.86, up 6.96% in 24 hours with a $231M daily volume, per CoinGecko data.
  • Analysts see a bull flag on the weekly chart, with resistance near $6.0–$6.5 now under retest.
  • A weekly close above $6.5 could confirm a breakout and open a path toward $10 per token.
  • Demand near $5.0 has held strong, with support repeatedly confirmed in the $1.5–$2.0 zone.

Pendle is tightening against key resistance after a week of steady gains. The token has climbed close to the breakout zone that traders have been tracking for months. 

Analysts now say the chart shows a classic bull flag, often seen before sharp moves. With the price hovering near $6.5, momentum is building fast. The market focus is clear: will Pendle clear resistance and open the door to $10?

Pendle Price Retests Macro Resistance

According to chart analysis shared by Bitcoinsensus on X, Pendle has formed a large bull flag pattern on the weekly timeframe. 

The setup comes after a strong upward move that left price consolidating in a downward channel. This pattern is widely tracked by traders for possible continuation if resistance breaks.

The current resistance sits between $6.0 and $6.5, where price has been rejected before. 

At the time of analysis, Pendle was trading near $5.63, just under that level. That zone now stands as the key breakout barrier. Analysts noted that a weekly close above it could unlock more upside.

Support remains far below, anchored between $1.5 and $2.0. Price tested that range several times in the past, holding each time. A mid-range level near $4 could also act as a fallback if bulls fail to push through resistance.

The current structure shows coiling price action, with demand reappearing near $5.0. Analysts marked that level with renewed buying pressure, helping the token move back to the upper boundary.

Pendle Price Chart Signals $10 Breakout Target

The flagged pattern also points to a measured move target. Analysts project a possible run to $10 if the breakout is confirmed. That target matches the height of the flagpole when extended above the breakout zone.

CoinGecko data shows Pendle trading at $5.86 at press time. The token gained 6.96% in the past 24 hours, with a seven-day climb of 10.17%. Trading volume reached over $231 million, showing strong activity as the price approached resistance.

Pendle price on CoinGecko

Traders now watch for a close above the $6.5 level. If momentum carries price higher, the projected target lines up with market expectations around $10. Until then, the range holds with bulls pressing the ceiling.

Failure to clear resistance could bring price back toward $4 support. However, the broader trend remains upward while price stays inside the flagged structure. That keeps the breakout scenario in focus for investors monitoring the chart.

 

The post Pendle Price Nears $6.5 Wall, Breakout Could Trigger Run to $10 Target appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain’s architecture.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model,…
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2713+8.76%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:47
Share
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+6.92%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-0.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0697-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:18
Share
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02848+4.36%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08345+1.02%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

Ethereum Price Drops — Experts Say MAGACOIN FINANCE Is the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025

Check If Your Bitcoins are Threatened by Quantum