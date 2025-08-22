Pennsylvania Democrats propose crypto ban targeting lawmakers in office

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/22 13:46
Comedian
BAN$0.08299-2.30%

A Democratic lawmaker in Pennsylvania has proposed a bill that would ban elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office.

Summary
  • Pennsylvania lawmaker Ben Waxman introduced HB1812 to ban elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office.
  • HB1812 would require lawmakers to divest their current holdings.

Democrat Ben Waxman from District 182, along with eight other Democratic co-sponsors, presented House Bill 1812 on Aug. 20 with the intention of prohibiting “elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office.”

Is the Pennsylvania bill targeting Donald Trump?

HB1812 was drafted in reaction to what Waxman described as corruption at the federal level, pointing directly at President Donald Trump’s deepening involvement in cryptocurrency.

Waxman is of the opinion that Trump is using the White House to advance his financial agenda through ventures such as the Official Trump memecoin, while simultaneously shaping federal policies to “roll back federal oversight of crypto markets.”

In his words, no public servant should “enrich themselves through cryptocurrency schemes” while in office, a charge that underscores the broader Democratic criticism of Trump’s financial entanglements. Democrats argue that Trump’s crypto dealings blur ethical lines and open the door to conflicts of interest. 

Trump and his family have tied themselves to several high-profile projects, from World Liberty Financial to multiple memecoin launches, ventures that critics say use his influence as president to lure investors. Allegations that the Official Trump token wiped out billions in investor money have amplified calls for state and federal guardrails.

Waxman and his co-sponsors argue that the bill is a necessary safeguard to protect the integrity of public office. They maintain that elected leaders must be held to a higher standard, especially in financial matters where personal profit could influence policymaking. 

By singling out cryptocurrency, Waxman frames the industry as uniquely vulnerable to abuse, volatile, lightly regulated, and highly attractive to political figures who see an opportunity to capitalize on market hype.

What is HB1812?

If enacted, HB1812 would revise Title 65 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes. The measure would set strict rules barring public officials and their families from direct involvement in the cryptocurrency sector.

Key provisions in the bill include blocking officials from engaging in crypto-related financial transactions over $1,000 while serving in office and for a year after leaving. 

Among other demands, they would be required to divest any existing holdings within 90 days of the law taking effect. 

For any violations, lawmakers may be subject to fines of up to $50,000 and, in serious cases, prison terms of up to five years.

The bill now awaits consideration in the Pennsylvania House, where it must pass committee review before moving to a full floor vote.

Democrats pushback

Waxman’s language closely aligns with legislation that Democratic members of Congress have floated in Washington, including the Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act and the COIN Act. Those bills target similar practices, banning the president, vice president, lawmakers, and their families from issuing or promoting tokens while in office.

For months, Democrats have rallied against Trump’s crypto empire, which includes ventures like the MELANIA and Official Trump tokens, American Bitcoin mining operations, and stablecoin projects under World Liberty Financial. 

Figures such as Rep. Maxine Waters have repeatedly charged that Trump’s activities amount to a “pay-to-play scheme,” warning that foreign actors could exploit these tokens that have ties to him.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021482-4.18%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.00012-15.01%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002475-10.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009399-0.64%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00285-4.26%
MAY
MAY$0.04652-2.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share

Trending News

More

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Top 3 Best Altcoins to Buy — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum & AVAX Highlighted for 25x Gains

MetaMask enters the market with mUSD, with a development cycle of only a few weeks, and stablecoins enter a period of rapid expansion