Pennsylvania Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Public Officials Trading Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:11
M
M$0.459-2.00%
TRUMP
TRUMP$8.931+6.37%
MORE
MORE$0.10236+2.53%
MEMECOIN
MEMECOIN$0.003808+4.67%
COM
COM$0.0219+0.25%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05928+0.88%
BAN
BAN$0.08484-2.40%

Ben Waxman, a Democrat representing District 182 in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, has introduced legislation “to prohibit elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office.”

Waxman introduced HB1812 on Wednesday with eight Democratic co-sponsors in response to what he called “corruption” perpetuated at the federal level by US President Donald Trump.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker accused Trump of financially benefiting from crypto projects like his memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), and pushing policies to “roll back federal oversight of crypto markets, shielding these schemes from scrutiny.”

“In Pennsylvania, no public official should be allowed to use their office to enrich themselves through cryptocurrency schemes,” said Waxman. “That’s why I’m introducing legislation to prohibit elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office. This includes launching, promoting, or trading in coins where they hold a personal financial interest.”

The claims that Trump and his family have used his presidential campaign and office to personally profit from crypto ventures have prompted pushback from many at the state and federal levels. Several Democrats in the US Congress have proposed legislation similar to Waxman’s in the federal government to ban public officials, including the president, from issuing, sponsoring, or endorsing digital assets while in office.

Related: Crypto miner deserts Pennsylvania site, fails to plug wells: Report

Waxman’s bill, if passed, would amend Title 65 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to bar public officials and their immediate families from engaging in “prohibited financial transactions” involving more than $1,000 in crypto while in office and for a year after finishing their terms. It would also require them to divest from their crypto holdings within 90 days of the bill becoming law.

Potential penalties included fees up to $50,000, though some violations of restricted activities under the law could mean up to five years in prison.

Pennsylvania rejects Bitcoin reserve plans

The proposed crypto ban followed Pennsylvania Representative Mike Cabell’s introduction of a bill empowering the treasurer to invest up to 10% of the state’s funds in Bitcoin (BTC). The BTC reserve plan, introduced in November, never left the state’s House finance committee.

Magazine: Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/pennsylvania-bill-ban-public-officials-crypto?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
JUNE
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURE
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
GROW
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
USA
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
ACT
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
MORE
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
EFFECT
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
PART
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto