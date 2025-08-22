Pennsylvania lawmakers propose banning public officials from holding and trading cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to Cointelegraph, Pennsylvania Representative Ben Waxman introduced HB1812, which would prohibit incumbent public officials and their immediate family members from holding, trading, or promoting cryptocurrencies in which they have a financial interest, both during their term and within one year of leaving office. The bill would require divestiture within 90 days and impose fines of up to $50,000 and imprisonment of up to five years. The bill addresses allegations that former US President Trump and his family profited from crypto projects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.