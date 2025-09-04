‘People Don’t Respect Them Enough To Repeat’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:55
MemeCore
M$0.99475+22.31%
Threshold
T$0.0162+0.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4651-2.97%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03755-10.29%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Salamanca
DON$0.000423-5.58%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01883+1.78%

Brian Westbrook says the Philadelphia Eagles still have a “chip on their shoulder” as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champs. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for OAKHEART Genuine Spiced Rum)

getty

Brian Westbrook likes that the Philadelphia Eagles still have a “chip on their shoulder.”

While they may be the defending Super Bowl champions coming off of one of the more dominant runs by any champion in NFL history, the Eagles are approaching the 2025 NFL season as if they’re not the champs – and it’s a trait that Westbrook appreciates.

“When you think about it, there’s a chip on their shoulder — people don’t expect them, they don’t respect them to be enough to be able to repeat,” says Westbrook in a one-on-one interview. “That’s the attitude that the players have adopted, and that’s the attitude that Nick Sirianni has. He won’t have players out there for the banner to be raised tomorrow, and guys are ready to go back to work. I’m excited to see them get out there to play tomorrow, just to see if those mindsets and attitudes that they’re talking about actually match up with the things that we’ll be seeing on the field.”

The Eagles great – Westbrook spent nine seasons in Philadelphia as one of the top running backs in the NFL during the 2000’s – acknowledges that the organization has taken the right approach towards repeating as Super Bowl champions.

“They certainly deserve everything that happened for them last year,” says Westbrook. “They were truly the best team in football, they displayed that in the last game of the season. But the way that they approach the off season this year has been the thing that I’ve enjoyed the most. They haven’t rested on their accolades and their achievements from last year. They’ve worked, they put in the time, put in the effort. It’s been a true workman-like type of environment here in Philadelphia.”

Brian Westbrook Compliments Eagles’ Approach As They Look To Repeat As Super Bowl Champs

The Eagles’ approach to moving on from last year’s Super Bowl win has been immediate since the start of training camp. According to Cooper DeJean, they already moved on at the start of OTAs.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts made that very apparent at the start of training camp when he wasn’t wearing his Super Bowl ring and made it clear to the media that the Eagles are turning the page from last season.

“It certainly comes from (Nick) Sirianni and works his way down,” says Westbrook. “But I think Jalen Hurts operates with a chip on his shoulder 24/7 and I think he wants to win on a different level,” says Westbrook of the team’s chip-on-its-shoulder approach. “He wants to be considered one of the greats and in order to be able to be considered as one of the greats, you have to win and consistently win. That’s what Jalen Hurts seems to be about. That’s what he continues to preach and I’m just excited to be around an era of football here in Philadelphia that wants to win on that level.”

Westbrook acknowledges that it won’t be easy for the Eagles to repeat as Super Bowl champs. He says the Kansas City Chiefs are still a big threat and the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills are right there too.

However, the former two-time Pro Bowl running back still believes the Eagles are the favorites to win Super Bowl LX. He says the Eagles meeting against the Bills in Super Bowl LX is his prediction.

“I think you’ll see the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills – with the Eagles winning,” says Westbrook.

Brian Westbrook Partners With USAA To Gift Service Member A Vehicle

Leading into the team’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Westbrook is partnering with USAA to gift a vehicle to a military service member. Just a day before the NFL season kickoff, the Eagles great gifted a 2023 Toyota Camry to Keskel Yatrofsky, who is currently serving in the United States Air Force.

Westbrook took part in the honoring of Yatrofsky in Philadelphia at Xfinity Live! – which is within walking distance of Lincoln Financial Field.

“We were able to give a deserving airman an opportunity to receive a car,” says Westbrook. “I was able to partner with USAA, and they’re so committed to helping and serving our armed forces. Both are active as well as our veteran community. It’s been absolutely amazing to be able to partner with them, and I was able to hand the keys to this young man and watch his face light up as he got into this vehicle.

Eagles great Brian Westbrook partnering with USAA to gift vehicle to Keskel Yatrofsky of the United States Air Force.

USAA

The former Eagles running back says this is the first time he’s been able to partner with USAA to help out a service member. He spoke of how special of a moment it was for him to participate.

“I sat in there with him, and we were talking about him getting back and forth to work, a young man just starting his career in the military, but he’s committed,” says Westbrook. What I told him was very, very simple, ‘You’re a hero, you’re a hero to so many people, you don’t even realize it. So many people look up to you, so many people appreciate you.’ Today is just one day that we’re honoring you, but we certainly want to honor you every single day, because of all the things that military, that both the men and women active, as well as veterans have done for our country. It’s just absolutely amazing to be a part of it.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/djsiddiqi/2025/09/03/brian-westbrook-on-observers-expectations-for-philadelphia-eagles-people-dont-respect-them-enough-to-repeat/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing?

Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De Amerikaanse biljonair Ray Dalio waarschuwde onlangs voor een dalende U.S. dollar reserve. Volgens Dalio gaat deze dalende reserve samen met een shift in kapitaal naar Bitcoin en goud. Is dit het moment om in Bitcoin te investeren? Er zijn recentelijk steeds meer onzekerheden ontstaan rondom de Amerikaanse economie. Deze onzekerheden ontstonden toen Trump aan het roer kwam als president en zijn tarievenoorlog startte. Sindsdien is deze Amerikaanse economie nooit echt meer tot rust gekomen. Men maakt zich nu zorgen over een mogelijke recessie of in ieder geval een dalende waarde van de U.S. dollar. Volgens biljonair Ray Dalio is het deze ontwikkeling geweest die er nu voor gaat zorgen dat de adoptie van Bitcoin en goud hard gaat toenemen. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Bitcoin nieuws: Markt shift naar Bitcoin en goud In een interview met The Financial Times uitte Ray Dalio zijn zorgen over de dalende reserve van de Amerikaanse dollar. Volgens Dalio is dit een belangrijke indicatie dat de lange termijn stabiliteit van de dollar in gevaar is. Dalio zag deze ontwikkeling ook als een reden voor een toename in de adoptie van Bitcoin en goud. Bitcoin en goud vormen namelijk de ideale alternatieven voor een instabiele US dollar. Robert Kiyosaki lijkt een soortgelijke uitspraak te doen. Kiyosaki gaf namelijk aan dat Bitcoin en goud veiligere keuze zijn dan obligaties. Deze investeringen zijn over het algemeen een goed middel tegen inflatie en dus tegen een dalende waarde van de US dollar. De belangrijkste voordelen voor Bitcoin zijn volgens Dalio de beperkte token voorraad. Hetzelfde geldt voor goud. Goud heeft over de afgelopen weken indruk weten te maken want het bereikte onlangs voor het eerst een waarde van boven de € 97.000 per kilo. Hiermee doet de goudprijs het 3,5 keer zo goed als de S&P 500. bitcoin koers, bitcoin verwachting, ray dalio, bitcoin nieuws, bitcoin stijgt" width="750" height="302" /> Goudkoers stijgt voorbij €97.000 – bron: hollandgold Bitcoin verwachting: gaat Bitcoin koers richting nieuwe recordhoogte? Op het moment dat de markt daadwerkelijk een shift ervaart waarin steeds meer investeerders ervoor kiezen om in Bitcoin en goud te investeren, zal de Bitcoin koers uiteraard mooie winst doorgaan maken. Winsten die op dit moment hard lijken nodig te zijn, want de koers heeft recentelijk niet al te veel indruk weten te maken. Bitcoin is over de afgelopen 30 dagen namelijk 2,6% gedaald in waarde en bevindt zich hiermee net boven de $ 111.000. Hiermee bevindt de Bitcoin koers zich ver onder zijn recente hoogte bij de $ 124.000. Bitcoin koers grafiek (1 maand) – bron: Coinmarketcap Deze recente daling van de Bitcoin koers lijkt deels te maken te hebben met toenemende interesse voor Ethereum. Steeds meer institutionele investeerders kozen er recentelijk voor om Ethereum te kopen in plaats van Bitcoin. Deze institutionele interesse in Ethereum lijkt nu echter al langzaam weer af te nemen. Er is dan ook een realistisch scenario waar Bitcoin zijn weg omhoog binnenkort weer in gaat zetten. Helemaal als de zorgen over US dollar en de Amerikaanse economie toe blijven nemen en steeds meer investeerders kiezen voor een alternatief zoals BTC. Mocht deze situatie van toenemende adoptie realiteit worden, dan kan er door investeerders al snel omhoog gekeken worden. In dat geval kan de koers al snel stijgen richting zijn weerstand rond de $ 114.357. Op het moment dat deze weerstand verbroken kan worden, kan er verder omhoog gekeken worden richting de weerstand bij de $ 117.046. Als ook deze weerstand voorbij wordt gestreefd, dan is er zelfs een nieuwe recordhoogte mogelijk bij de $ 124.000. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Bitcoin blockchain ervaart problemen: Bitcoin Hyper biedt oplossing Toenemende adoptie voor Bitcoin zal ook garant voor een stijging in de activiteit op de Bitcoin blockchain. En het is deze stijging in activiteit die nu de nodige problemen met zich mee kan brengen. De huidige Bitcoin blockchain is simpelweg niet meer opgewassen tegen de moderne eisen van de gedecentraliseerde applicaties. Hierdoor ervaren investeerders steeds vaker hoge transactiekosten, langzame transactiesnelheden en slechte programmeerbaarheid. Gelukkig is er met Bitcoin Hyper nu echter een project op de markt verschenen die een einde brengt aan al deze problemen. De Layer 2 oplossing van Bitcoin Hyper biedt goedkopere transactiekosten en transactiesnelheden die vergelijkbaar zijn met die van de Solana blockchain. Op deze manier wil Bitcoin Hyper de toekomst van de Bitcoin blockchain verstevigen. Deze Layer 2 oplossing is ontwikkeld met de hulp van de Solana virtual machine. With the fastest Bitcoin L2 in history. ⚡️ Hyper is ALWAYS hitting a bullseye. https://t.co/VNG0P4FWNQ pic.twitter.com/3NzEi9SVcU — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) September 2, 2025 Bitcoin Hyper is nu een presale gestart voor zijn native $HYPER token. Deze presale moet investeerders namelijk de laagst mogelijke prijs geven om te investeren in dit veelbelovende presale project. Naast aantrekkelijke kortingen moeten vroege investeerders ook kunnen profiteren van hoge staking beloningen. Op deze manier kunnen winsten al tijdens de presale gemaximaliseerd worden. De presale van Bitcoin Hyper bleek al snel een van de beste presales van 2025 te zijn. Deze presale heeft nu namelijk al meer dan $ 13 miljoen aan investeringen opgehaald. Tijdens deze presale zijn de staking beloningen nog altijd hoger dan 80%. En nu $HYPER tokens slechts $ 0,012845 per stuk kosten, lijkt dit het ideale moment om je aan te sluiten bij dit veelbelovende presale project. Nu naar Bitcoin Hyper i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.0162+0.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.437+0.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,940.15+0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:31
Share
Nasdaq-Listed Company Reveals It Holds Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Assets in This Altcoin

Nasdaq-Listed Company Reveals It Holds Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Assets in This Altcoin

A Nasdaq-listed company reported holdings of hundreds of millions of dollars in an altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Company Reveals It Holds Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Assets in This Altcoin
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006144-1.99%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+28.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 05:01
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,940.15+0.74%
MANTRA
OM$0.2048-0.63%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

Ray Dalio waarschuwt: dollar verzwakt – heeft Bitcoin de oplossing?

Nasdaq-Listed Company Reveals It Holds Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Assets in This Altcoin

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 27, 2025 – Moscow Court Jails ‘Crypto Expert’ and Mother for $23M Bitcoin Scam

US housing agency may allow crypto assets in mortgage qualification