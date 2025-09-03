PEPE Beats Out Shiba Inu In Major Meme Coin Metric

Quick Highlights

PEPE has surpassed Shiba Inu in social activity with 1.5M interactions, showing rising popularity in the meme coin space.

Trading volume for PEPE hit $295M in 24 hours, more than double Shiba Inu’s $120M, signaling stronger investor momentum.

Despite falling behind in activity, Shiba Inu maintains a $7B market cap and 1.5M holders, far above PEPE’s $4B and 482K.

PEPE has overtaken Shiba Inu in a key indicator that often drives meme coin performance. While Dogecoin continues to dominate the sector, the younger PEPE token has managed to surpass Shiba Inu in both social activity and trading volume.

This shift underscores the competitive nature of the meme coin market, where popularity and engagement often dictate momentum. Despite holding a higher market cap, Shiba Inu’s influence appears to be slipping compared to PEPE’s growing traction.

Social Activity Rankings Highlight Shift

According to an update shared by Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie, PEPE has moved ahead of Shiba Inu in social activity metrics. The report showed Dogecoin holding the lead with 3.6 million interactions across 37,800 engaged posts.

Behind it, PEPE registered 1.5 million interactions spread across 22,800 posts. In contrast, Shiba Inu ranked third with 791,600 interactions from 15,600 posts, marking a significant gap between the two rivals.

Other meme coins also appeared in the rankings. The TRUMP meme coin placed fourth, followed by PUMP, a project from the Pump Fun team, which outperformed BONK to secure a top-five position. Additional names such as PENGU, FARTCOIN, GOAT, and GIGA were listed in descending order of social activity. Analysts note that these figures highlight the fast-changing dynamics of the meme coin sector, where online engagement directly fuels market sentiment.

Trading Volume and Market Position

PEPE’s momentum has also extended into trading activity. Data from CoinGecko indicated that PEPE recorded over $583.1 million in 24-hour trading volume. By comparison, Shiba Inu’s trading volume stood at just over $205 million during the same period. This disparity suggests that PEPE has captured a stronger share of current investor interest, despite being newer to the market.

However, Shiba Inu continues to lead in market capitalization and holder count. At the time of reporting, Shiba Inu’s market cap was above $7 billion, compared to PEPE’s $4 billion.

In addition, data from Etherscan showed Shiba Inu with over 1.5 million holders, far exceeding PEPE’s 482,000. These figures indicate that while PEPE is gaining momentum in terms of activity and volume, Shiba Inu retains a more established base.

These developments reflect the ongoing evolution of meme coin dynamics. Social engagement and trading activity remain crucial for growth, yet long-term adoption still favors tokens with larger holder communities. The competition between PEPE and Shiba Inu is expected to remain a central storyline within the meme coin market as investors track which asset can sustain its position.